Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 1-0 Barnsley win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM January 3, 2021

Teemu Pukki is denied by Jack Walton in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who treated the rest of the Championship to another demonstration of why they are the team to catch with defensive resolve and a dash of attacking brilliance.

• Tim Krul

Clean sheet to mark his long awaited return from injury. Standard. A slice of fortune when Luke Thomas' half volley slammed the bar, but his experience and calmness crucial in the final stages. Class act. 7

• Max Aarons

Teed up Todd Cantwell for a first half volley. Misjudged the flight of a late diagonal ball that ended in a stoppage time escape, when Michal Helik fluffed his lines at the back post. 7

• Grant Hanley

Attempted block from Cauley Woodrow rebounded into Thomas' path for Barnsley's big early chance. The head bandage did not last long after a second half collision with Woodrow. Another thumping attacking header just prior to the interval dropped wide from Emi Buendia's corner. 7

• Ben Gibson

Efficient in possession. Slipped back into the groove alongside Grant Hanley after his injury lay off. Good aerially when Barnsley went longer. Possibly his presence in the vicinity was enough of a distraction for the sliding Helik. 7

• Jacob Sorensen

Prominent attacking option cutting in from the left on his favoured right in the first half. Close range shot lacked conviction with Jack Walton to beat in the second half. Stuck to his task defensively when Barnsley committed more men forward. 7

• Oliver Skipp

Maturing every game. Bossed the tight exchanges and the king of the turnovers in this Norwich side now. 7

• Kenny McLean

All action outing capped by the pinpoint assist for Buendia. But the excellent passing was again matched by his work rate and athleticism. Will take some shifting if he remains in this groove. 8

• Emi Buendia

Seventh goal of the season arguably his best. The trigger run and the poise to drill a volley past Walton. Another array of gorgeous throughballs carved out chances for others. But his defensive work was perhaps even more impressive. Wonderful seam of form. 9

• Mario Vrancic

Quality reverse pass for Teemu Pukki's big first half chance. Tried his luck from 20 yards but fired straight at Walton. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Another day brings goals and assists. Rifled Max Aarons' deep cross over at the back post. A better pass from Teemu Pukki leaves him with a tap in. Did test Walton in the 87th minute, when he raced onto Pukki's ball around the corner. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Callum Brittain kicked his goalbound effort clear in the first half. Walton foiled him with his legs in the 47th minute. His head coach suggested afterwards he was too selfless when he opted to try and pick out Cantwell. 7

City substitutes

• Kieran Dowell (for Vrancic, 77) n/a

• Alex Tettey (for Buendia, 87) n/a

• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 90+2) n/a

• Przemyslaw Placheta (for Cantwell, 90+2) n/a