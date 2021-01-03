Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 1-0 Barnsley win

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM January 3, 2021   
Teemu Pukki is denied by Jack Walton in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley

Teemu Pukki is denied by Jack Walton in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who treated the rest of the Championship to another demonstration of why they are the team to catch with defensive resolve and a dash of attacking brilliance. 

• Tim Krul  

Clean sheet to mark his long awaited return from injury. Standard. A slice of fortune when Luke Thomas' half volley slammed the bar, but his experience and calmness crucial in the final stages. Class act.           7  

 • Max Aarons  

Teed up Todd Cantwell for a first half volley. Misjudged the flight of a late diagonal ball that ended in a stoppage time escape, when Michal Helik fluffed his lines at the back post.     7  

 • Grant Hanley  

Attempted block from Cauley Woodrow rebounded into Thomas' path for Barnsley's big early chance. The head bandage did not last long after a second half collision with Woodrow. Another thumping attacking header just prior to the interval dropped wide from Emi Buendia's corner.        7  

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: City return to winning ways against Barnsley
  2. 2 City in the market for a new keeper
  3. 3 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 win against Barnsley
  1. 4 'We were relegated and I was blamed for that' - Drmic's frustrations from the City shadows
  2. 5 Farke relaxed over Buendia transfer speculation after brilliant Barnsley winner
  3. 6 Old pals' act on hold
  4. 7 'Special' - Buendia strike earns plaudits from home and afar
  5. 8 City hoping to avoid January dramas as transfer window opens
  6. 9 City chief on Barnsley Covid call offs and 'circuit breaker' talk
  7. 10 Buendia beauty gets 2021 off and running for City

 • Ben Gibson  

Efficient in possession. Slipped back into the groove alongside Grant Hanley after his injury lay off. Good aerially when Barnsley went longer. Possibly his presence in the vicinity was enough of a distraction for the sliding Helik.       7  

 • Jacob Sorensen  

Prominent attacking option cutting in from the left on his favoured right in the first half. Close range shot lacked conviction with Jack Walton to beat in the second half. Stuck to his task defensively when Barnsley committed more men forward.       7  

 • Oliver Skipp  

Maturing every game. Bossed the tight exchanges and the king of the turnovers in this Norwich side now.               7  

• Kenny McLean   

All action outing capped by the pinpoint assist for Buendia. But the excellent passing was again matched by his work rate and athleticism. Will take some shifting if he remains in this groove.             8  

• Emi Buendia 

Seventh goal of the season arguably his best. The trigger run and the poise to drill a volley past Walton. Another array of gorgeous throughballs carved out chances for others. But his defensive work was perhaps even more impressive. Wonderful seam of form.             9  

• Mario Vrancic 

Quality reverse pass for Teemu Pukki's big first half chance. Tried his luck from 20 yards but fired straight at Walton.            7  

 • Todd Cantwell  

Another day brings goals and assists. Rifled Max Aarons' deep cross over at the back post. A better pass from Teemu Pukki leaves him with a tap in. Did test Walton in the 87th minute, when he raced onto Pukki's ball around the corner.              7  

• Teemu Pukki  

Callum Brittain kicked his goalbound effort clear in the first half. Walton foiled him with his legs in the 47th minute. His head coach suggested afterwards he was too selfless when he opted to try and pick out Cantwell.         7  

City substitutes         

• Kieran Dowell (for Vrancic, 77)        n/a  

• Alex Tettey (for Buendia, 87)           n/a     
• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 90+2)        n/a 

• Przemyslaw Placheta (for Cantwell, 90+2)        n/a 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Barnsley - Krul injury boost; McGovern...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Barnsley skipper ruled out of City trip due to coronavirus

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

'If Tim tells me he is ready to go, he will start' - Farke roll call on...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Tykes boss confirms deal for City striker is 'close'

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus