Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Barnsley defeat

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM January 24, 2021

Norwich City slipped out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s much-changed side, who lacked the spark and the inventiveness of their Championship work in a forgettable FA Cup exit.

• Tim Krul

Not the result but certainly a performance to mark his 100th appearance. Kicked away an early dipping effort from Cauley Woodrow. Pick of a string of decent stops was parrying Conor Chaplin's swerving hit from the edge of the area. 8

• Max Aarons

May feel should get more distance on clearing header from Callum Brittain's cross that led to Barnsley's winner. Left-footed hit in the first half that dipped just over the bar would have been some goal. Hands full with the excellent Callum Styles. 6

• Grant Hanley (C)

Hooked away inside his own six yard box with Victor Adeboyejo about to pounce from Domink Frieser's parried shot. 6

• Ben Gibson

Sensed the danger but unable to stop Woodrow testing Tim Krul early. Along with Grant Hanley had to defend his box with precious little protection in the final quarter with City chasing an equaliser. 6

• Jacob Sorensen

Needed to get out quicker to try and stop Brittain's cross. Positionally caught out in the first half. 6

• Alex Tettey

Auxiliary defender for most of the first half with Barnsley on top. Not able to give Norwich the control they normally enjoy in the middle of the park. 6

• Lukas Rupp

Allowances required after being pressed into service for the first time in weeks. Caught in possession to spark the turnover that led to Barnsley's goal. One driving run led to Przemyslaw Placheta rattling the bar. 5

• Onel Hernandez

Needs game time after injury but hard to see how he forces his way into the Championship line up. Vital slip when Styles swivelled to crack home the winner. Looked off the pace. 5

• Kieran Dowell

Big opportunity to put some pressure on Mario Vrancic in the 10 role. Step over created the best chance for Placheta. Clever reverse ball freed the Pole, who opted to square for Emi Buendia rather than test Brad Collins. Promising. 7

• Przemyslaw Placheta

A fraction lower and his rasping left footed effort brings Norwich level. His pace got him into dangerous positions but the end product was lacking. 6

• Jordan Hugill

Most effective as a front post screen in defensive situations. Lacked any service. Pulled up with a hamstring injury that looks set to sideline him for upcoming league games. 5

City substitutes

• Olly Skipp (for Tettey, 63) 7

Injected some badly needed composure and control after Barnsley had held the upper hand in central midfield.

• Emi Buendia (for Hernandez, 64) 6

Sidefooted a close range shot at Styles.

• Tyrese Omotoye (for Hugill, 63) 6

Tough gig to replace Jordan Hugill with Norwich's midfield well below par.

• Mario Vrancic (for Rupp, 77) n/a

• Josh Martin (for Dowell, 77) n/a