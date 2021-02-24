Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-1-Birmingham win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM February 24, 2021

Teemu Pukki savours his second goal in Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win at Birmingham City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who overcame a sluggish first half at St Andrew's to send another clear message to Championship rivals.

• Tim Krul

Sharp stops from Colin and Sanchez in the first half but needed assistance from his defenders to prevent Sanchez smacking home the rebound. Second half, more about concentration and his distribution on the floor. 7

• Max Aarons

Genuine concern when he appeared to suffer an ankle knock that required further on pitch assessment during the interval. Decent screening job at his far post in the first half. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Took some risks in possession. Too slow to react when Sanchez slotted a rebound. Played Olly Skipp into danger in the second half. But showed real leadership to drive the visitors on after the break. 6

• Christoph Zimmermann

Early booking put him on the back foot. Poor in possession in a turnover that led to Blues' equaliser. Solid thereafter. Kept it very simple with his clearances. 6

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Sparked the move that led to Norwich's first goal. Too many crosses come in from his flank in that first period. 6

• Kenny McLean

Perfect weight and timing on the slip pass for Teemu Pukki's opener. Put under pressure alongside Olly Skipp by Birmingham's aggressive pressing in an uncomfortable first half. 7

• Oliver Skipp

Mustered the energy from somewhere in the 95th minute to go box-to-box for a simple but landmark first senior goal. The celebrations from his team mates spoke volumes. 7

• Emi Buendia

Deflected shot dropped for Pukki to notch his second. Pass of the night with a clip using the outside of his left boot arced into Pukki. 7

• Mario Vrancic

Another shift leaving more questions than answers. The nature of Birmingham's first half press and high tempo restricted his opportunity to make any tangible contributions on the ball 6

• Todd Cantwell

Felled by Neil Etheridge for a first half penalty. Couple of probing crosses in a much-improved second half showing from the visitors. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Never far from the action at the moment. Opening goal was a tremendous angled finish into the far corner. Tame penalty at Etheridge, who stood his ground to kick the spot kick away. Gamble paid off when he collected Buendia's deflected effort. Six goals in his last four games. 8

City substitutes

• Onel Hernandez (for Vrancic, 64) 7

Excellent cameo, caped by the dart for Norwich's crucial second goal. Had to make way himself for the physical presence of Jordan Hugill.

• Lukas Rupp (for Cantwell, 89) n/a

• Adam Idah (for Pukki, 89) n/a

• Jacob Sorensen (for Buendia, 90+4) n/a

• Jordan Hugill (for Hernandez, 90+4) n/a