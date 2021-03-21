Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-1 Blackburn Rovers draw

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM March 21, 2021   
Norwich City were pegged back late by Blackburn in a 1-1 Championship draw

Norwich City were pegged back late by Blackburn in a 1-1 Championship draw - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who by their recent soaring standards had an off day against a committed Rovers.

• Tim Krul  

Distribution from the floor unusually tardy at times from the City number one. Found himself under the flight of Harvey Elliott's free kick, and unable to recover his ground to keep out Sam Gallagher's far post header.           6  

• Max Aarons  

Much more like it second half. One drop of the shoulder and teasing cross from the byline headed over by Emi Buendia.      7  

 • Grant Hanley (C) 

Would have been doubly keen to impress against his first club. Passing range proved a mixed bag. Couple of timely near post interventions. Elliott's free kick dropped over him.       7  

 • Ben Gibson  

Raking ball set Teemu Pukki free. Seemed to lose his bearings for a far post headed chance and then landed horrendously on his right ankle trying to attack the rebound. Scan on Sunday will give first indication how long he could be out.         7  

 • Dimitris Giannoulis  

Unable to recover after taking a whack from a Blackburn arm on the back of his head in a mid-air collision. City missed his attacking instincts when replaced by the more conservative Jacob Sorensen.          5  

 • Kenny McLean  

Quality low, right footed finish swept into the bottom corner after exchanging passes with Kieran Dowell. Glanced a near post header from Dowell's free kick over. Touch fortunate to earn a free kick on the edge of his own box in the first half when Blackburn converged on him.             

• Oliver Skipp   

Piled up the tackles. Always striving to break the lines and a willing outlet for Tim Krul and the two Norwich centre backs.                8  

•  Emi Buendia

By his standards no fireworks yet still had a shot tipped onto the bar and was then thwarted by the excellent Thomas Kaminski deep in stoppage time. Sparked the passage of play that led to Norwich's goal.          7  

• Kieran Dowell  

An assist for Kenny McLean's goal. Teed up the Scot before the break and Buendia on two occasions. Withdrawn by his head coach for the final quarter, who felt he was starting to tire.             7  

 • Todd Cantwell 

Deflected shot clipped the outside of a post in the sixth minute. Gorgeous chip for a Pukki second half chance.                  7  

• Teemu Pukki  

Foraged on scraps in the first half. Opportunities came in the second period. Best one was when he raced clear onto Ben Gibson's throughball but Kaminski got the faintest of touches with his foot to defect angled effort wide.               7  

City substitutes         

• Jacob Sorensen (for Giannoulis, 30)           5

An hour back in his emergency defensive station. Rooted to the spot as Gallagher got the run on him to crash a towering header home for Rovers' equaliser. Looked rusty. Allowed too many crosses down his flank.

• Marco Stiepermann (for Dowell, 67)           6

Drilled a rising shot at Kaminski shortly after his introduction. Two sloppy losses of the ball to Darragh Lenihan on the turn when his side needed to see more care and attention. 

• Christoph Zimmermann (for Gibson, 83)           n/a 

