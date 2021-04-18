Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-1 Bournemouth defeat

Opinion

Published: 6:11 AM April 18, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who had a bittersweet day with promotion to the Premier League the precursor to a Bournemouth defeat.

• Tim Krul

First time this season he had conceded three goals at club level. No luck whatsoever when his fine reaction stop from Andrew Omobamidele’s inadvertent tough saw the ball drop to Sam Surridge to slot. Beaten twice more by pure strikes from Arnaud Danjumba and Lloyd Kelly. Parried another rocket from Danjuma at his near post just past the hour mark after kicking away an earlier corner. 6

• Max Aarons

Thankless task trying to keep dangerman Danjumba under wraps. Did make one perfectly-timed tackle on the Frenchman deep inside his own box. 6

• Andrew Omobamidele

Given the carnage he was causing, the City youngster showed admirable maturity to hold up Danjuma on one notable burst in the area in the second half. Twice had to produce perfectly-timed blocks from Peter Biling. In a repeat of Preston concession over Easter a touch unfortunate to see a sliced clearance parried by Tim Krul for Surridge to slot the equaliser. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Took his warrior mantle to a whole new level when he appeared to over-ride his head coach, who wanted to introduce Alex Tettey after Hanley caught a sore one from Adam Smith. Tettey was stripped and the board had already gone up from the fourth official when Hanley appeared in front of the dugouts after being assessed by the physios. Last ditch clearance in stoppage time with Bournemouth threatening a fourth. 8

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Have to feel some sympathy for the Greek international for his early red card. Caught Ben Pearson after what looked a genuine attempt to win the ball. Bournemouth player did him no favours. A three game ban is rubbing salt in the wound. 5

• Kenny McLean

Slipped in Teemu Pukki for the early goal. Prominent in his own box, notably five minutes before the break when he rose in front of a posse of Bournemouth players to head a corner clear. Aerial threat almost brought reward at the opposite end on the hour mark when he met a Przemyslaw Placheta corner. 7

• Olly Skipp

His energy was even more valuable when Norwich went down to 10 men. But pressing in the key moments did not have his usual zip. Danjuma fed a ball through his legs for Surridge goal. Kelly’s howitzer also veered through his attempted challenge. Later cautioned for a foul on the niggly Pearson. 6

• Emi Buendia

A 13th goal of the season with a improvised finish of pure class. That came after he had already slashes a half volley wide. Could have put Norwich in front again a minute or so before Danjuma’s missile when he pulled a left footed effort just wide of Begovic’s post. Tried to add defensive ballast when Norwich were reduced to 10 men. One perfectly-timed challenge halted Danjuma at the end of the first half. But unable to thwart the attacker, with big consequences, on two later occasions. 7

• Kieran Dowell

Frustrating for him and City fans it was he who had to make way to get Jacob Sorensen on the pitch for another emergency shift at left back. Given how influential he had been in recent games. 5

• Todd Cantwell

Checked inside two but firing a rising shot over in the 28th minute, after Pukki had led the breakout from a corner. Nutmegged Smith cleverly but was hauled down as he approached the Cherries’ area just before the hour mark. Tried to link with Placheta on the counter but the Pole was not on his wavelength. 6

• Teemu Pukki

Exquisite assist in the manner he scooped a short pass between Bournemouth players with the right weight and timing for Buendia to slot. A nervous moment or two when he suffered a bang to the knee trying to twist past Cameron Carter-Vickers. Sprung a 60-yard counter before shovelling the ball to Cantwell. Emptied the tank in trying to press from the front with little back up before making way. 7

City substitutes

• Sorensen (for Dowell, 22) 6

Must have felt his days of being a left back were behind him. Will now in all probability get a late season flourish with Giannoulis suspended. Out sharply in the 39th minute to block a cross from the raiding Smith.

• Placheta (for Pukki, 55) 5

Whipped in a corner met by a glancing Kenny McLean flick that dropped wide. A heavy touch ended a promising City breakout and needed Andrew Omobamidele to bail him out with Danjuma threatening.

• Hernandez (for Buendia, 77) n/a

• Hugill (for Cantwell, 77) n/a



