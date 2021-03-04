Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Brentford win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM March 4, 2021

Emi Buendia notched his 10th goal of the season in Norwich City's Championship win over Brentford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who underlined their superiority against one of their main promotion rivals.

• Tim Krul

Parried Sergi Canos' early strike and then earned some fortune when the same player slipped after the keeper's rebound dropped kindly. Never tested in the second half. Assured distribution. Used his experience to run down the clock on restarts. 7

• Max Aarons

Came into his own in the second half. Aggressive interception work and a number of darts in advanced areas. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Bar a couple of sighters, Ivan Toney got little change out of the Norwich captain. Defended his near post when needed. 8

• Ben Gibson

Might feel he should have buried Emi Buendia's free kick after rising unmarked. What a vocal presence in that frayed final quarter. Tremendous signing. 8

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Bravery to keep showing and taking the ball in tight areas. Brentford on occasion managed to work some overloads but apart from losing Bryan Mbeumo early on was not exposed. 7

• Kenny McLean

Carried on where he left off at Wycombe. What an engine to cover the ground. Locked onto centre backs to contest aerial balls and mopped up deep in his own full back areas. 8

• Oliver Skipp

Earned one rebuke from his head coach for ambitious pass to Max Aarons. But that was a rare blemish. Fantastic stoppage time block on the edge of his own area. Stopped Brentford at source with the quality of his turnover tackling. So intelligent in how he reads the game. 8

• Emi Buendia

The strength and power to burst past numerous Brentford defenders, and then the quality and composure to roll home a winner. Gorgeous arc on the pass for Teemu Pukki, who should have doubled Norwich's lead prior to the interval. Further chances for Pukki and Ben Gibson sourced from the maestro. 9

• Mario Vrancic

Pivotal role in the goal with the pass and the movement to confuse Brentford defenders. Couple more efforts that lacked conviction. No complaints at booking but indicative of his willingness to help his team. 7

• Onel Hernandez

Plenty of effort and endeavour. Dipped inside but fired straight at Raya. Still looks like a player on the comeback trail after long layoff. 7

• Teemu Pukki

On another night possibly a couple of goals to the collective. Raya stayed big for that first half chance and then clawed out a trademark Pukki drag back across the defender. Miscued another shot on the turn. 7

City substitutes

• Lukas Rupp (for Vrancic, 69) 6

Appeared to be deployed as part of attacking trio. Experience crucial in those close quarters skirmishes.

• Jacob Sorensen (for Hernandez, 83) n/a

• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 87) n/a