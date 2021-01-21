Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Bristol City win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM January 21, 2021

Jordan Hugill had night to remember with a brace in Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Bristol City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who dismissively dealt with Bristol City in what their head coach labelled the most complete display of the season.

• Tim Krul

Just the quiet return he would have hoped after recovering from coronavirus and a period of self-isolation. One brief scare early on, when a floating cross left him in two minds. But Bristol failed to muster a single shot on target. 7

• Max Aarons

Slipped a gear in the second half with a series of attacking forays. One shot patted away by Daniel Bentley, but another later burst to the byline and cut back was chested home by Jordan Hugill. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Only one winner in his muscular duel with Famara Diedhiou. 7

• Ben Gibson

Accepted the invitation to step into midfield and showcase his range of passing. The pick was a threaded pass for Kenny McLean to test Bentley with a rising blockbuster in the first half. 7

• Jacob Sorensen

His head coach labelled this the best display he had seen all season from a left back. Defensively sound, ambitious in attack. Operated largely as a left winger in the second period with a number of entries into the final third. Not making it easy for Farke with Dimitris Giannoulis newly in the building. 8

• Oliver Skipp

Shut down Bristol counters with the minimum of fuss. What a player this lad is already. Never mind in years to come. 7

• Kenny McLean

Great foil for Olly Skipp. Relishing the licence to be the aggressor in the partnership. Thumping shot turned aside by Bentley. Picked out Hugill at the near post for a great chance prior to the opener. Energetic, athletic, physical. A shoe in at present. 7

• Emi Buendia

Unleashed a corker that just dipped the wrong side of the post at the last seconds. Set his stall out inside the opening two minutes with an exquisite reverse ball for Todd Cantwell to sidefoot at Bentley. Rifled an Aarons' cross straight at the keeper in the first half. 7

• Mario Vrancic

Getting into advanced positions routinely each game. But that goal remains elusive. Best opening came from an Aarons' cross on the right at Bentley. 7

• Todd Cantwell

The numbers are stacking up. Another assist made it five telling contributions in his past seven outings. Whipped ball from the right was despatched by Hugill for the opener. Sidefooted his best chance wide in the 81st minute. Looked to be more the party sinned against in a dust up with Kasey Palmer that earned both a booking. 8

• Jordan Hugill

How to make a statement. Superb glancing header after rising unmarked to direct Cantwell's cross. Later showed his predatory instincts to anticipate the rebound to bundle home the second from point blank range. Fronted up to the physical challenge posed by Alfie Mawson. Big man, big performance. 9

City substitutes

• Przemyslaw Placheta (for Vrancic, 77) n/a

• Kieran Dowell (for Cantwell, 90) n/a

• Onel Hernandez (for Hugill, 90+1) n/a