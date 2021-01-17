Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Cardiff win

Published: 6:00 AM January 17, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who showed exactly why they are leading the pack with excellent first half control and second half obduracy, set against a backdrop of fresh adversity during the build up.

• Daniel Barden

Another day to remember in the youngster's fledgling career. We don't mean Jordan Hugill's buzz cut either. Out quickly to foil Harry Wilson inside the opening seconds. Thereafter maturity well beyond his years, particularly an uncomfortable second half assault when Kieffer Moore arrived. Looked to have bodies in front of him for Joe Ralls' powerful finish. Got his angles spot on to grasp Curtis Nelson's header. 7

• Max Aarons

Couple of trademark darts. Notably a clever free kick that ended with a cut back for Mario Vrancic to test Alex Smithies. Defensively sound. Had to take evasive action to avoid Junior Hoilett's lunge. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Got a goal he had been threatening from a set piece. Then stepped into midfield to spark the counter that ended with Todd Cantwell's finish. Strong presence to repel the Bluebirds' direct approach in the final quarter. 8

• Ben Gibson

Sparked the move for the second goal. Forging a formidable double act alongside the skipper. Vocal again. 7

• Jacob Sorensen

A couple of vital defensive clearances inside his own six yard box. Intelligent foil for Cantwell down the Norwich left. 7

• Oliver Skipp

Fortunate not to be punished by Wilson for a slack start to the game. Fine screening instincts on the edge of his own box in the second half when Cardiff were the aggressors. Too quick for Marlon Pack in the burst that led to a second yellow card for the home captain. 7

• Kenny McLean

Exquisitely timed pass for Jordan Hugill was the key moment in Norwich's match-winning move. Near post header brushed the side netting. One blemish when he failed to hold up Leandro Bacuna for Cardiff's goal. Still powering forward in the closing seconds. 7

• Emi Buendia

His head coach revealed afterwards he had been suffering with flu like symptoms in the build up. But still made his mark. Corner despatched by Grant Hanley. Follow up set pieces created chances for Vrancic and McLean. Tried his luck from an acute angle in the first half. 7

• Mario Vrancic

Assist for Hanley's header. Carried an attacking threat. Header over the top from Emi Buendia's free kick. Might feel he did not properly connect with Max Aarons' cut back parried by Smithies. But his type of game with Cardiff so open. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Marvellous mix of quality and hard graft. Capped by a goal after following up Jordan Hugill's strike. Do not underestimate the feint in the build up to allow Hugill time and space to receive Kenny McLean's ball. Tested Smithies twice more from longer range. Voracious appetite for work out of possession. Standard bearer. 9

• Jordan Hugill

Unexpected league start, with Teemu Pukki ruled out on the eve of the game with injury. Took his chance. Best offering so far this season, in terms of his link up play and occupying Cardiff's central defenders. First half shot was pushed out to Todd Cantwell to slot. 7

City substitutes

• Przemyslaw Placheta (for Vrancic, 76) n/a

• Alex Tettey (for Cantwell, 90+2) n/a

• Andrew Omobamidele (for Buendia, 90+5) n/a



