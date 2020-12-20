Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 2-0 Cardiff victory

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM December 20, 2020   
Todd Cantwell of Norwich City scores Championship win Cardiff City at Carrow Road

Todd Cantwell thumps home Norwich City's second goal in a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who look to be getting stronger each game on a weekend their nearest rivals faltered. 

• Michael McGovern  

First clean sheet since replacing the injured Tim Krul. Deserved it as well for his consistency to this point. Brilliant reaction stop to thwart Sean Morrison, after denying the same player with a more routine stop in the first half.           7  

 • Max Aarons  

Another late injury scare although Daniel Farke suggested afterwards he just rolled his ankle. Seemed to relish his tussle with Sheyi Ojo.      7  

 • Grant Hanley  

Beaten aerially late on by Morrison but did enough to distract Cardiff's dangerman at the back post. Largely about concentration with Norwich dominant in possession. Vocal presence organising City's backline.       7  

 • Christoph Zimmermann  

Excellent smothering block when Joe Ralls was poised to test Michael McGovern in the second half.       7  

 • Jacob Sorensen  

Looks less and less like an emergency left back with each game. Again on the front foot in the first half, although his final ball was lacking. Did smack a dipping free kick at Alex Smithies in the first half.        7  

 • Oliver Skipp  

Showed some added attacking adventure in the second half. His sharp pass sparked a flowing counter that ended with Mario Vrancic dragging a shot wide. Plenty of the now trademark turnover work and athleticism to get around that central midfield.                 7  

• Kenny McLean   

Really stuck his hand up in these last two outings. Assist for Emi Buendia and knitted back to front all game. Working well in tandem with Olly Skipp.             7  

• Emi Buendia 

Powered forward to slam home the opener. Which looked even better on the television replays, given he threaded it through two Bluebirds' defenders. Taunted two Cardiff players before slipping in Todd Cantwell to seal the win. In between a joyous exhibition of passing and movement.             9  

• Mario Vrancic 

Quiet for a good hour. Then a couple of near misses on either foot before his late exit.           7  

 • Todd Cantwell  

Emphatic finish cutting across the ball with accuracy and power. Prior to that, one curling effort blocked by Curtis Nelson. Two perfect slide rule passes teed up Teemu Pukki. Classy shift.              8  

• Teemu Pukki  

Not quite at his razor sharp best when faced with Smithies to beat on three occasions. But we will cut him some slack after the birth of his second child a matter of hours before kick-off.        7  

City substitutes         

• Marco Stiepermann (for Vrancic, 81)        n/a

• Kieran Dowell (for Buendia, 84)        n/a

• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 90+2)        n/a 

• Alex Tettey (for Aarons, 90+2)        n/a

