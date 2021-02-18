Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Coventry win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM February 18, 2021

Teemu Pukki was on the mark again in Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who punished the Sky Blues in the first half and contained them after the break in a complete Championship performance.

• Tim Krul

Coventry upped the ante in the second half but Krul dealt with everything they could muster. Spread himself to deny Callum O'Hare. Good positioning for Josh Pask's far post header. Went full stretch for Gustavo Hamer's 25-yard shot but was able to watch it fly wide. 7

• Max Aarons

Had to get his challenge right or O'Hare has a routine close range header to open the scoring. Better first touch to control Todd Cantwell's sublime diagonal pass and he should be scoring past Ben Wilson. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Harsh booking for tangling with Tyler Walker. Thumping header kept out by Wilson. Vital near post block late on to cut out O'Hare cross. 7

• Ben Gibson

The numbers underline how impressive City's backline looks with Gibson in it. Stepped into midfield with good effect. Added protection when Dimitris Giannoulis was exposed in the second half. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Glimpses of his athleticism and ability to cover the ground. Very advanced in the first half. One swinging half volley not far over the angle from Mario Vrancic's pass. Tongue lashing from his keeper for allowing O'Hare to skate through after the interval. 7

• Kenny McLean

Vocal presence to ensure one of him or Skipp patrolled in front of the Norwich back four at all times. Shackles came off in the final quarter with a couple of attacking darts. 7

• Oliver Skipp

The stock-in-trade perfectly-timed turnover tackle led to Norwich's opening goal. 8

• Emi Buendia

Another goal. Another assist. Afforded too much time from the Coventry midfield to thread a pass for Teemu Pukki. Gambled to make a burst into the box to receive the Finn's pass. 8

• Mario Vrancic

Sluggish early on and that appeared to set the tone. Bar one first time clip to set Pukki clear, who fluffed his lines. One rising shot deflected behind. Seemed to have difficulty adjusting to the full-blooded tempo. Made way for Kieran Dowell. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Lavish praise from Coventry boss, Mark Robins. All-action from the off. Demanded the ball and a willing runner in those central areas. Perhaps did not expect Pukki's pass after both raced clear. Talking of passes, the spot of the night to launch a perfect long range diagonal for a big Max Aarons' chance. 8

• Teemu Pukki

Warm words from Farke afterwards regarding his unselfishness. Notably in the pass for Buendia to seal the win. By then, he had notched his third goal in five days with a composed slot on the angle. 8

City substitutes

• Kieran Dowell (for Vrancic, 69) 5

Rifled over a right-footed effort from the edge of the box following a swift break from Buendia and Aarons.

• Christoph Zimmermann (for Cantwell, 87) n/a

• Lukas Rupp (for Buendia, 87) n/a

• Alex Tettey (for Skipp, 90+3) n/a

• Adam Idah (for Pukki, 90+3) n/a