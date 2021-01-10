Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 2-0 FA Cup win over Coventry

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM January 10, 2021

Todd Cantwell is congratulated for his role in Norwich City's opening goal in a 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who settled this tie in the space of 80 seconds on what the head coach labelled a 'perfect' afternoon.

• Daniel Barden

Nerveless second senior start for the club. Early confidence boosting take from Callum O'Hare. Thwarted Max Biamou twice after the break, the second stop the pick. Brave to dive at the feet of Will Bapaga. Composed in his distribution. Surely just how he dreamt it. 8

• Bali Mumba

Back ahead of schedule after a knee injury. Big boost to ease the pressure on Max Aarons. Early shot on his left foot cutting infield. Defensively sound against the raiding Ryan Giles in the first period. Planned early second half exit. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

A hip issue forced his half-time removal. Farke did not sound unduly alarmed post-match. Put Ben Gibson in trouble with one lofted square pass. One near post interception and volleyed clearance was top drawer. 6

• Ben Gibson

Coughed up a chance for Biamou when he was unable to control Zimmermann's pass. Just about did enough to hold up Bapaga late on. Pass of the game set Emi Buendia free in stoppage time to roll in Kenny McLean. 7

• Xavi Quintilla

Minutes in the bank after such a long injury lay-off. Limited the opportunities for Quintilla to showcase his attacking instincts after City eased off the throttle following early breakthroughs. 6

• Alex Tettey

Outrageous swivel in the centre of the park was a highlight of the first half. Very decent pass completion rate. Worked well with Jacob Sorensen 7

• Jacob Sorensen

First chance to shine in the position he was recruited for. Took a leaf out of Alex Tettey's playbook in his willingness to put out fires. Linked the play with the minimum of fuss 7

• Przemyslaw Placheta

Made things happen. Dart infield led to the opening goal before going on the outside of Leo Ostigard to whip in a cross guided home by Jordan Hugill. 7

• Kenny McLean

Perfectly-timed run and composed finish for the opener past the advancing Ben Wilson. Should at the very least test the keeper in stoppage time from Buendia's set. Red mist descended in the direction of the referee during a fraught five minute spell. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Threaded a cushioned first time pass to Kenny McLean to spark the opening goal. Got a bit fractious as the game progressed at what he clearly felt was some rough treatment and lack of protection. Took matters into his own hands with an angry reaction towards the grounded Julien Da Costa. 7

• Jordan Hugill

Trademark Hugill headed goal. Decent movement and still had work to do when he met Przemyslaw Placheta's cross. No other real sighters on the day, but get the ball into the box from wide areas and he is a threat. 7

City substitutes

• Grant Hanley (for Zimmermann, 45) 6

Vocal presence. Gave Placheta an earful in the second half.

• Max Aarons (for Mumba, 62) 6

Rare watching brief for an hour or so. No bad thing in the midst of such a congested season.

• Emi Buendia (for Cantwell, 72) 6

Still had enough time to carve out chances for Teemu Pukki and McLean

• Teemu Pukki (for Hugill, 72) 6

Stabbed a close range shot against the far post

• Olly Skipp (for Sorensen, 88) n/a