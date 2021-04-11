Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Derby County win

Opinion

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who for the City head coach effectively sealed their Premier League passage.

• Tim Krul

Foiled Colin Kazim-Richards with a smothering stop at his far post. Top drawer one handed parry to claw out Teden Mengi’s curler a minute later. Dived at the feet of Patrick Roberts when he barrelled his way through. But fortunate to escape punishment when robbed by Kazim-Richards in stoppage time for Graeme Shinnie to sky over. 7

• Max Aarons

More attacking adventure. Tone was set in the 15th minute when he drove into the box and teed up Kieran Dowell to try and test Davd Marshall. But his defensive work to harry Craig Forsyth led to the interception and free kick from Dowell that won this game. 7

• Andrew Omobamidele

Two clean sheets in three senior starts for the teenage defender. Key block on Tom Lawrence in the 18th minute as he attempted to turn and control Forsyth’s cross. Was out sharply to thwart Shinnie with his upper body a minute before the interval. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Wonderful reading of the game with Derby probing in wide areas. Patrolled his near post with aplomb. Headed clear Kamil Jozwiak’s cross after he got in behind Max Aarons. Tremendous sliding block to deny Patrick Roberts in the 31st minute. Only blemish when misjudged the flight of a long ball early in the second half but Tim Krul came to the rescue. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Very prominent down the left in the early moments. Teed up Kenny McLean from Emi Buendia’s cut back in the fourth minute. Lovely nutmeg on Kornell McDonald tight to the byline in the 53rd minute but Dowell swept a chance at Marshall. Defensive work was a touch frayed at times. Louie Sibley pounced on a loose clearance but rifled over from 25 yards. 7

• Kenny McLean

Much needed in the final quarter with Derby pinning Norwich back. Broke up play and added an athletic presence in the centre of the park. Goalbound shot in the fourth minute deflected over the top. Another burst was crudely ended by Max Bird at the expense of a booking. 7

• Olly Skipp

Joy to watch how he hunts down opponents to thwart potential counters. Fine example to muscle Lawrence off the ball in front of the dugouts. Driving run in the 36th minute ended with Buendia teeing up Todd Cantwell who sidefooted at Marshall. 7

• Emi Buendia

One bang too many on an already swollen ankle forced his departure just past the hour mark. Farke did not sound unduly concerned after the game. Wisely deferred to Dowell for the winning free kick. Teed up McLean and Cantwell. 7

• Kieran Dowell

His head coach labelled the free kick winner ‘world class’. Left Marshall stranded after whipping a left footed strike over the Derby wall and into the top corner. Served notice prior to that in the 12th minute when he found the side netting from an identical angle. Triggered the interception and earned the foul that led to the set piece. Choked a left-footed angled shot prior to the break. A perfect near post run and first time shot at Marshall. 8

• Todd Cantwell

Prominent even with Norwich in reverse for long spells after the interval. Turn and hit from 30 yards at Marshall. Forced the Scottish international to go full length to claw out a low shot. Picked out Teemu Pukki with a curling cross. Smacked Przemyslaw Placheta’s late corner over on the half-volley. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Never likely to scale the heights of his Huddersfield heroics. Best chance was a miscued glancing header, after his movement was too hot for Andre Wisdom. Got in behind late on but Wisdom closed the door near post. 7

City substitutes

• Stiepermann (for Dowell, 62) 7

Not an easy game to be dropped into, with Derby sensing a chance to get back on level terms. Failed to improve the service to Pukki.

• Placheta (for Buendia, 63) 6

Took over set piece duties from the departed Dowell on corners. Teasing near post cross met by Graant Hanley before a deep corner was only partially cleared to Cantwell who clubbed a half-volley over

• Hugill (for Pukki, 85) n/a

• Tettey (for Cantwell, 89) n/a



