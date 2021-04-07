Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 7-0 Huddersfield hammering

Opinion

Published: April 7, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who served up a stunning demonstration of their Championship class.

• Tim Krul

Watching brief for the most part. But still called upon to shovel behind Sorba Thomas’ strike at his near post and then shuffled across to his back stick to kick Danny Ward’s snapshot away. 7

• Max Aarons

Total football for Norwich’s seventh goal when he popped up in a left midfield berth to roll the perfect angled ball towards the back post for Jordan Hugill. Left two Huddersfield players on the deck in the 53rd minute with another dazzling attacking run. 8

• Andrew Omobamidele

This professional lark is easy. A second senior start of his career will take some beating. But despite City’s overwhelming dominance his concentration levels were spot on to track Ward’s run from a quickly taken free kick and sweep up behind his team mates. 7

• Grant Hanley

What a way to mark 100 games for the club. One near post block early on to halt Lewis O’Brien. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Should have squared for Emi Buendia in the sixth minute when he burst into the box. 7

• Olly Skipp

Surged forward to earn the penalty when Isaac Mbenza shoved him in the back as he drove into the penalty area. Standard screening work of the highest order. Rolled Ward very cleverly to halt a potentially dangerous counter in the 40th minute. 8

• Kenny McLean

Vital near post clearing header to cut out O’Brien’s dangerous cross after the Huddersfield key man had got the drop on Andrew Omobamidele. 8

• Emi Buendia

A virtuoso performance in a Championship showreel which had already hit the heights this season. A goal and three assists prior to the interval was ridiculous productivity, even by the Argentine’s high standards. Started in the 20th minute with a superb pass over the top of Town’s backline for Teemu Pukki to race clear.

Then fired past Joel Pereira from 20 yards via the right-hand post. A ‘Cruyff’ turn teed up Todd Cantwell before a training ground juggle with Kieran Dowell to finish. Oh, and a free kick smacked against the bar for good measure. Wonderful. 10

• Kieran Dowell

Big statement of intent. Composed close range finish for his slot after linking with Emi Buendia on the edge of the box. Any number of teasing deliveries from corners. Best one picking out Buendia who skied over at the near post. 8

• Teemu Pukki

Hold on Ivan Toney. That Championship golden boot is not quite on its way to the mantlepiece. Pukki moved within three of the Brentford sharpshooter after a hat-trick brought his league haul for the season to 25. He might already have surpassed Toney if the radar had not quite been off at Preston.

What a riposte. Got across Naby Sarr with the type of penalty box movement that is his stock in trade. Then left the flat-footed Richard Keogh and Richard Stearman trailing to race clear onto Buendia’s pass and smack a shot against the inside of the left-hand post. Turned provider in the 23rd minute for Buendia to get on the scoresheet and then kept his cool from the penalty spot with a powerful hit that was too hot for Pereira who guessed the right way. Simply magnificent. 10

• Todd Cantwell

Tremendous outing that on another night might have earned top billing but for the Pukki and Buendia show. His slaloming run opened the floodgates when he centred for Pukki to slot from close range.

Lovely disguise on another slip pass for the striker, who unselfishly elected to square rather than shoot in the 19th minute. Got his name on the scoresheet when he swept Buendia’s pass across his body and into the top corner past the sprawling Pereira. 9

City substitutes (no ratings)

• Stiepermann (for Dowell, 70)

Freed Max Aarons to spark the move that ended with Jordan Hugill sealing the rout.

• Sorensen (for McLean, 70)

Routine cameo compared to his emergency shifts at left back this season.

• Placheta (for Buendia, 77)

Perhaps should have got on the scoresheet at the end. Had two very decent chances. Skied over well inside the Huddersfield penalty area.

• Hugill (for Pukki, 77)

Predatory instincts to slot the seventh goal at the far post. Deserved that for his patience this season behind Pukki.

Hernandez (for Cantwell, 86)

Acrobatic overhead kick would have put the seal on the night but his shot was at Pereira.