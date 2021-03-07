Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-0 Luton Town win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM March 7, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who put an early scare behind them to finally get the better of Luton this season in fine style.

• Tim Krul

Ridiculous run of clean sheets now for the Dutch international. Albeit needed a touch of fortune in the sixth minute when James Collins struck the base of his post. Much like Brentford, so well-protected he did not have a save to make. 7

• Max Aarons

Always available offering width and attacking threat. One first half dart ended with Kenny McLean picking out Emi Buendia. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Looked to be in for a testing shift after the Hatters' early flurry. Thereafter, was about concentration and composure in possession with City manoeuvring Luton from deep. Sidefooted a sharp chance wide from a Norwich corner. 7

• Ben Gibson

Collins pulled in behind for big chance from Tom Ince's wayward initial strike. Sparked the flowing move that led to the opening goal. Great reading of the game in that second half spell of pressure, when Luton probed down Dimitris Giannoulis' flank. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

So assured with his touch and control. First time pass to Lukas Rupp injected the forward thrust for the opener. Let's overlook the ropy foul throw in that so irked Farke. 7

• Kenny McLean

Vibrant again. Full of running and a passing range that carved out chances prior to the break for Buendia and later Teemu Pukki. 7

• Oliver Skipp

Offered angles and always available when Norwich tried to resist Luton's press in that second period especially. 7

• Emi Buendia

Deflected shot dropped for Pukki to finish. Quality step over and perfectly weighted pass for Todd Cantwell to seal the win. First half free kick rifled over. His body language suggested he felt an 11th goal of the campaign went begging, when Pukki opted to shoot rather than cut the ball back on the six yard line. 8

• Lukas Rupp

Eye catching selection. Key role in the first goal, was in the vicinity again for the second just inside the Luton area. Farke wanted energy and dynamism. Offered both. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Classy goal. The move to drift infield past two defenders capped by an unerringly accurate right footed finish swept inside the near post. A very sharp first half assist for Pukki to slot. 8

• Teemu Pukki

Brace took his tally to 20 for the season. The rising finish for the opener was the intervention of a player full of confidence. Had that improvised back heeled effort caught out Simon Sluga it would have a been a goal-of-the-season contender. 9

City substitutes

• Onel Hernandez (for Cantwell, 78) n/a

• Jacob Sorensen (for Rupp, 78) n/a

• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 82) n/a

• Kieran Dowell (for Buendia, 82) n/a

• Adam Idah (for McLean, 86) n/a