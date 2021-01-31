Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' goalless Boro draw

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM January 31, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who rarely have looked so lacking in ideas or invention in this season's Championship tour on a day to forget for Emi Buendia.

• Tim Krul

Piling up the clean sheets and minutes without conceding in the league. One decent stop from Jonny Howson's near post header from Paddy McNair's corner in the second half. But Boro failed to really test the Dutchman with their numerical advantage. 7

• Max Aarons

Spilt blood for the cause after catching a stray elbow from Duncan Watmore in an aerial duel that did not even result in a home free kick. Suspected broken nose according to his head coach. Boro identified the threat and did a fine job stopping him at source. 6

• Grant Hanley (C)

Readily accepted Boro's invitation to step into midfield in the first period. Teed up Mario Vrancic twice. Big presence defending his own area. Got away with one slip that let in Howson but overall a huge factor in the clean sheet. 8

• Ben Gibson

Four points from two games against his hometown club. Excellent organiser when City went down to 10 men for the final quarter. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Tough conditions to showcase his attacking instincts for the first hour. One dart and cut back for Lukas Rupp offered a tantalising glimpse of his potential. Much better in the physical skirmishes after the break 6

• Oliver Skipp

Won a stack of headers in the first half. Came into his own sweeping in front of the back four after Buendia's red card. 7

• Lukas Rupp

Lasted the pace on his first league start in weeks after City went down to 10 men. Glanced a header wide in the first half. But tough ask to keep his place if Kenny McLean is passed fit for Millwall. 6

• Emi Buendia

Close attentions from Boro markers left him a frustrated figure. No arguments with first booking for a hack on Howson. Perhaps deserved the benefit of the doubt for the George Saville challenge, given both players slid in before colliding. Not helped by the histrionics of the visitors. Replays clearly showed Buendia attempting to pull out of the challenge. But a third red card in seven months tells it's own story. Big miss this coming week with a two-game ban. 5

• Mario Vrancic

Did the hard part with a lovely body swerve to lose three players but McNair's last ditch challenge saw him choke a first half shot wide. Shanked another effort prior to the interval. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Another singled out for special defensive duties from the impressive Darnell Fisher. No lack of effort. Best moment an early second half shot he pulled wide. 6

• Teemu Pukki

No change out of Dael Fry but the service was non existent to the fit-again frontman. Fortunate ricocheted pass squirmed to the overlapping Przemyslaw Placheta for a big chance in the 73rd minute. 6

City substitutes

• Przemyslaw Placheta (for Vrancic, 70) 5

Needs to at least test Marcus Bettinelli when he dragged wide on the angle.

• Onel Hernandez (for Cantwell, 76) n/a

• Adam Idah (for Pukki, 87) n/a