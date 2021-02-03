Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' goalless Millwall draw

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM February 3, 2021

Grant Hanley was prominent again for Norwich City in a 0-0 Championship draw at Millwall - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who must be glad to see the back of Millwall for the season after another gruelling goalless draw.

• Tim Krul

Positioning was sound to parry from Scott Malone. Misjudged the flight of the ball for Kenneth Zohore's big chance. 7

• Max Aarons

Failed to hit the target twice after aggressive attacking work. Did conjure a peach of a cross that somehow evaded Teemu Pukki. Rash challenge late on earned him a booking and sparked a huge Lions' penalty shout. 6

• Grant Hanley (C)

Carried on where he left off against Boro. Sensed danger in the first half to block Jed Wallace's shot. Even better defending inside his own six yard box to deflect Matt Smith's goalbound effort. 8

• Ben Gibson

Gibson's voice was the one you could hear above any others when it got sticky in that final quarter. Key block from Wallace. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Defensively vulnerable. Wrestling match with Mason Bennett could on another night end in a home penalty. Ball watching prior to that for a double chance for Wallace and Malone. Not able to get on the front foot either. 5

• Oliver Skipp

Mr Consistent. Great energy and one perfectly sliding second half challenge to halt another Millwall counter had no margin for error. 7

• Lukas Rupp

Show of faith from his coach with Kenny McLean back in the mix. A step forward from sluggish displays in league and cup after returning from injury. His drive from central midfield teed up chances for Pukki and Mario Vrancic. 7

• Przemyslaw Placheta

Bright start when he cut infield and fired at Bartosz Bialkowski. But much like Norwich faded dramatically as an attacking force following half-time. Played around too easily for Zohore's chance. 6

• Mario Vrancic

Needs to deliver goals and assists in the number 10 role; however gorgeous some of the passing is. One reverse ball for Lukas Rupp in the first half was the pick of the entire game. Off-target with a scuffed effort from the edge of the area and a long range free kick. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Rising shot over the top in the second half. On the end of one very poor challenge from Maikel Kieftenbeld that deserved more than a lecture from the official. Norwich need the Cardiff vintage and quickly. 6

• Teemu Pukki

Lacking sharpness in thought and deed. That three week layoff for a side strain has taken the edge off his forward play. A tame double strike in first half stoppage time summed up the lack of conviction. 6

City substitutes

• Kieran Dowell (for Vrancic, 75) n/a

• Onel Hernandez (for Placheta, 80) n/a

• Kenny McLean (for Rupp, 80) n/a

• Adam Idah (for Cantwell, 89) n/a