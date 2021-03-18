Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Nottingham Forest win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM March 18, 2021

Lukas Rupp was prominent in Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win at Nottingham Forest - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who even without Emi Buendia had far too much for Chris Hughton's team.

• Tim Krul

Another clean sheet to his ever-expanding collection. Had to earn this one with a rapid sprint off his line to close down Lewis Grabban. 7

• Max Aarons

Kept Sammy Ameobi in check. Number of probing entries into the home penalty area, particularly after the break. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Overall edged his tussle with Grabban. Did enough to distract Ryan Yates, who planted a header wide from a Reds' corner. Fooled by Luke Freeman's body swerve for early second half chance 7

• Ben Gibson

Big clearing near post header in the first half. The voice you can hear organising that watertight backline. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Looks increasingly comfortable offering width and linking with the two deeper-lying central midfielders. Bouncing shot veered wide but the ambition was there. 7

• Kenny McLean

Tried to lift a big first half chance over the advancing Jordan Smith but the Nottingham Forest keeper stuck up a paw. Peach of a pass set Todd Cantwell free but Teemu Pukki swept his effort into the side netting. 7

• Oliver Skipp

Sparked the opening goal. Booking for hauling down Grabban. 7

• Kieran Dowell

You only have to see the quality of the finish for the second goal to understand why Dowell can be an influential figure with more game time. Instinctive and sweetly-timed left footed half volley drilled past Smith. 7

• Lukas Rupp

A couple of telling assists. The second set, in particular, for Dowell was high class. Always on the half-turn and intelligently finding pockets of space in front of the Reds' defence. 8

• Todd Cantwell

Career landmark in terms of passing statistics. Teed up Pukki who tried to return the favour in the second half only for him to drag wide. Cushioned reverse ball for the late-arriving Kenny McLean was top drawer. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Had plenty to do but executed the picture in his head to a tee. Swivelled onto Lukas Rupp's pass before a shift and smack on his right that flew into the bottom corner. Found the side netting when well-placed thereafter. Farke also highlighted his selfless work tracking back in the 85th minute. Gem. 8

City substitutes

• Jacob Sorensen (for Rupp, 84) n/a





• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 87) n/a

• Onel Hernandez (for Dowell, 88) n/a

• Christoph Zimmermann (for Skipp, 90+3) n/a