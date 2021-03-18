Opinion
Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Nottingham Forest win
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who even without Emi Buendia had far too much for Chris Hughton's team.
• Tim Krul
Another clean sheet to his ever-expanding collection. Had to earn this one with a rapid sprint off his line to close down Lewis Grabban. 7
• Max Aarons
Kept Sammy Ameobi in check. Number of probing entries into the home penalty area, particularly after the break. 7
• Grant Hanley (C)
Overall edged his tussle with Grabban. Did enough to distract Ryan Yates, who planted a header wide from a Reds' corner. Fooled by Luke Freeman's body swerve for early second half chance 7
Most Read
- 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: City take one step closer to promotion with Forest win
- 2 Why are City being linked with Paderborn's captain?
- 3 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-0 Championship cruise against Nottingham Forest
- 4 Nottingham Forest v Norwich City: everything you need to know
- 5 STARTING XIs: Buendia missing for City as Forest make five changes
- 6 That was for you, Emi. City boss on 2-0 Reds' win
- 7 'It's the biggest dream of my career' - City hotshot on Euros' bid
- 8 No Emi, no problem, as City close on promotion in style
- 9 More call-ups and more problems for Norwich City
- 10 Canaries chief expects Hughton to lead Forest on play-off chase next season
• Ben Gibson
Big clearing near post header in the first half. The voice you can hear organising that watertight backline. 7
• Dimitris Giannoulis
Looks increasingly comfortable offering width and linking with the two deeper-lying central midfielders. Bouncing shot veered wide but the ambition was there. 7
• Kenny McLean
Tried to lift a big first half chance over the advancing Jordan Smith but the Nottingham Forest keeper stuck up a paw. Peach of a pass set Todd Cantwell free but Teemu Pukki swept his effort into the side netting. 7
• Oliver Skipp
Sparked the opening goal. Booking for hauling down Grabban. 7
• Kieran Dowell
You only have to see the quality of the finish for the second goal to understand why Dowell can be an influential figure with more game time. Instinctive and sweetly-timed left footed half volley drilled past Smith. 7
• Lukas Rupp
A couple of telling assists. The second set, in particular, for Dowell was high class. Always on the half-turn and intelligently finding pockets of space in front of the Reds' defence. 8
• Todd Cantwell
Career landmark in terms of passing statistics. Teed up Pukki who tried to return the favour in the second half only for him to drag wide. Cushioned reverse ball for the late-arriving Kenny McLean was top drawer. 7
• Teemu Pukki
Had plenty to do but executed the picture in his head to a tee. Swivelled onto Lukas Rupp's pass before a shift and smack on his right that flew into the bottom corner. Found the side netting when well-placed thereafter. Farke also highlighted his selfless work tracking back in the 85th minute. Gem. 8
City substitutes
• Jacob Sorensen (for Rupp, 84) n/a
• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 87) n/a
• Onel Hernandez (for Dowell, 88) n/a
• Christoph Zimmermann (for Skipp, 90+3) n/a