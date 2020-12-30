Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 1-1 QPR draw

Published: 6:00 AM December 30, 2020

Kenny McLean leads the celebrations for Teemu Pukki's second half penalty in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw against QPR - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who endured a frustrating end to 2020, but added another point to their Championship tally.

• Michael McGovern

Largely a watching brief until an innocuous looking short pass to Max Aarons produced a yelp from the Northern Irish international and thrust Daniel Barden into the spotlight. 5

• Max Aarons

Nearly but not quite. Some telling attacking movements and decent crosses served up chances. But struggled to contain Ilias Chair at times when he drifted right. Failed to cut out the ball for Bright Osayi-Samuel's run for the penalty. Likewise the stoppage time cross from Albert Adomah the same player skied over. 6

• Grant Hanley

Caught out twice in the first half trying to nick the ball near the halfway line. Two very decent headed chances. Excellent last ditch tackle to thwart a QPR counter. 6

• Christoph Zimmermann

Poor decision to put an arm on Osayi-Samuel which gave the official no option - however easy the QPR man went to ground. Did bail out Grant Hanley when he forced Chair wide in the first half. 5

• Jacob Sorensen

Good response after a shaky night at Watford. Especially his calm one v one defending. Had a shot hacked off the line in the second period. Should do much better in the build up to QPR penalty. 6

• Oliver Skipp

Ultra consistent. More of the pressing, turnover work and all round athleticism one has now come to expect from the Tottenham loanee. Did pick up a cheap booking in stoppage time. 7

• Kenny McLean

Another tick in the box in the absence of Lukas Rupp. Good on and off the ball. Very decent range of short and long passing. Particularly the raking ball for Emi Buendia's penalty shout. Saw a first half stabbed effort blocked. 7

• Emi Buendia

Eased off the ball when he was about to pull the trigger prior to the interval but referee waved away penalty appeals. Brought a fine stop from Seny Dieng at his near post. Threaded one exquisite pass for the overlapping Max Aarons that ended in Jacob Sorensen's chance. 7

• Mario Vrancic

Another audition in the 10 role but yet to make a compelling case. Did tee up Teemu Pukki for the disallowed goal with a sweet reverse pass. But had a chance to halt the QPR counter that eventually led to their penalty. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Denied by the assistant referee's flag, in what his head coach was in no doubt was the cruellest of fashion. Driving run coaxed a rash challenge from Dominic Ball to earn his side a penalty. Constantly showed for the ball in tight spaces. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Slotted a cool penalty at the end of the stadium he fluffed his previous attempt against Derby. Felt he should have had another spot kick in the first half but the television replays appear to show Geoff Cameron got a touch on the ball at the near post. Dieng foiled him after the interval low to his right. Should have had an assist for the record into the bargain. 7

City substitutes

• Daniel Barden (for McGovern, 45) 7

Thrust in at the deep end for his league debut at the interval. Showed no sign of nerves. Composed with the ball at his feet. Got his positioning right to foil Ball and then tip over Grant Hanley's clearance.

• Kieran Dowell (for Cantwell, 89) n/a

• Jordan Hugill (for Sorensen, 89) n/a