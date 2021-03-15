Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday comeback win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM March 15, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who hauled themselves off the ropes to deliver two devastating knock out blows.

• Tim Krul

No chance with Jordan Rhodes' assured close range finish. Thereafter, for all the Owls' threat on the counter dealt comfortably with shots from longer range. 6

• Max Aarons

Aggressive intent triggered the equaliser with his advanced dart to the edge of the home penalty box. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Big licks from his head coach in the build up. But the presence of Rhodes, a poor surface and the elements appeared to unsettle in the first half. Got away with some wayward turnovers. 6

• Ben Gibson

Similarly uncertain prior to the interval. Lost the run of Josh Windass and then a desperate haul back earned him a yellow and gave the Owls a free kick that brought Rhodes' opener. Radar was also off with his passing range in the first half. Vastly improved in the second period. 6

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Willing outlet when Norwich did threaten sporadically in the first half. But final delivery lacked quality. Also those defensive concerns persist when isolated against the opposition wide player. 6

• Kenny McLean

Too much ground to cover in a below par opening period. Got to grips with it after the break. Driving force with City as a collective displaying more urgency. Played on after taking a blow to the back in closing stages. 7

• Oliver Skipp

We know about his appetite for tackles and turnovers. But the timing of a perfectly weighted pass for Teemu Pukki's leveller underlined his quality in possession. 7

• Emi Buendia

Bottled up well by the hosts' tactical approach for an hour. Then cut loose. His tackle and instant pass brought yet another assist for Todd Cantwell's sublime finish. Served up another big chance for Pukki, who dragged wide on the turn. 7

• Lukas Rupp

Had Keiren Westwood sprawling with a 20-yard shot on the turn. But largely off the pace against a side happy to retreat to the edge of their own box after getting in front. May find that is the end of the experiment in the number 10 role. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Majestic goal. One touch to control and then in the same flowing movement opened up his body to curl a gorgeous left-footed strike around Westwood into the top corner. Operated far more centrally in that second period. Kept his cool with some rough treatment dished out from the home defenders. 8

• Teemu Pukki

No joy in the first half but no lack of effort or closing down. Clinical when he got his big chance with a rising finish from just outside the angle of the six yard box beyond Westwood. Big moments call for big players. Clever turn and early strike on his left close to a second. 8

City substitutes

• Kieran Dowell (for Rupp, 62) 7

A man on a mission. Thrust, energy and positive intent in a cameo which surely pressed his claims for greater involvement. Delayed his pass a fraction with Cantwell in a shooting position. Pulled another shot wide himself and other two bites at a free kick.

• Jacob Sorensen (for Cantwell, 88) n/a

• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 90+1) n/a

• Christoph Zimmermann (for Buendia, 90+1) n/a