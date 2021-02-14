Opinion
Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 4-1 Stoke rout
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who cut loose at Carrow Road to emphatically end a lacklustre recent spell in front of goal.
• Tim Krul
Won his duel with Steven Fletcher after Kenny McLean's wayward pass. Not able to repeat the trick with Nick Powell's tidy finish. 7
• Max Aarons
Front foot attacking football in that first half especially. You love to see Aarons in this mindset when he is in full flow. Teed up Emi Buendia in the movement that brought City's penalty. 7
• Grant Hanley (C)
No quarter asked in his match up with Steven Fletcher. Assistant made the right call when Fletcher's header was chalked off for offside. Was on hand if his later shot on the angle was sneaking goalside. 7
• Ben Gibson
Misjudged the flight of one long ball prior to the interval but City had numbers back. 7
• Dimitris Giannoulis
Eventful. Daniel Farke labelled his square pass 'horrendous' that was punished by Powell. But swiftly made amends with a burst to the byline and cutback swept home by Buendia for his first assist in Norwich colours. Overall a step forward from two previous displays. 7
• Kenny McLean
First half shot deflected just wide. But only he knows what compelled him to pass to Fletcher with a clear sight of goal. Lucky to escape the same fate as Dimitris Giannoulis. 7
• Oliver Skipp
Took a fearful whack in a near post aerial collision that eventually forced his exit. Farke indicating afterwards it was an eye injury than concussion. One superbly timed diving tackle to halt a Stoke counter in front of the dugouts. One raking crossfield ball for Max Aarons to tee up Teemu Pukki. 8
• Emi Buendia
What a statement display. Thwarted by Angus Gunn when he should notch. Undeterred, closed down Morgan Fox to serve up a simple tap in for Pukki. Trigger run and perfectly-timed half-volley across his body for the third goal. Quick feet enticed a rash challenge from Joe Allen for the penalty. Tremendous. 9
• Mario Vrancic
Bar a glancing headed assist at Cardiff Vrancic had failed to deliver in an extended run in the number 10 role. Measured simply in goals and assists. No such issue here with a clever back heel inviting Todd Cantwell to lash past Gunn. Scooped a ball into the feet of Buendia six minutes in, who should have scored. Also volleyed a cross at Gunn in an eyecatching early burst. 8
• Todd Cantwell
Driving run and powerful finish for his third goal of the campaign. Lacked the same composure when picked out by Buendia's angled pass late in the second half. Rolled in Giannoulis for the third and was also in the vicinity in the move that led to the penalty. 8
• Teemu Pukki
Second brace of the season against Stoke. Buendia teed up a close range opener. Calmly sent Gunn the wrong way from the penalty spot. His head coach felt this was the Pukki of his old, with Stoke unable to handle his movement. 8
City substitutes
• Lukas Rupp (for Vrancic, 71) 6
Brought to dampen down a runaway second half with Stoke carrying a persistent threat. Still had the freedom to test Gunn with a bobbling effort in the 76th minute.
• Jacob Sorensen (for Skipp, 81) n/a
• Onel Hernandez (for Cantwell, 82) n/a
• Adam Idah (for Pukki, 85) n/a
• Kieran Dowell (for Buendia, 85) n/a