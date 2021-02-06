Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Swansea loss

Opinion

Todd Cantwell was prominent in a more central role in Norwich City's 2-0 Championship defeat at Swansea City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who compounded another lacklustre attacking offering with a couple of match-sealing mistakes to gift Swansea a big win.

• Tim Krul

Guessed correctly when Jamal Lowe burst through. Spilled Connor Roberts' corner under no pressure. Punished by Andre Ayew. Big error in a big contest. 5

• Max Aarons

Wonderful sprawling block to foil Conor Hourihane but it proved in vain when the Swans scored from the resulting corner. More on the front foot than in recent outings. 6

• Grant Hanley (C)

Arguably had Norwich's clearest sight of goal when he towered above Ryan Bennett to thump Przemyslaw Placheta's free kick goalwards, only to be denied by Freddie Woodman. One lapse for a Lowe chance but again positive in his defensive work. 7

• Ben Gibson

Loose pass in the build up to Swansea's second. Ranged forward to try his luck from distance. Fortunate to escape conceding a penalty when he appeared to haul down Jordan Morris. Teed up Adam Idah in stoppage time. 6

• Jacob Sorensen

Brought some composure to the defensive side of City's left flank after a tough night for Dimitris Giannoulis at Millwall. 6

• Oliver Skipp

Prominent on the ball for majority of the opening period. But unable to get out quickly enough to close down Hourihane. Made way as part of a triple change. 6

• Lukas Rupp

Sensed the danger to get back and thwart Ayew in the first half. Given barely 15 minutes on the restart. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Looked to enjoy operating in a more central role. Far more prominent that the previous two outings. Slipped a perfect pass through for Teemu Pukki in the first period and teed up Kenny McLean, who failed to hit the target in the second half. In the absence of a Norwich player stamping their authority on the number 10 role not the worst idea to deploy him centrally from here. 7

• Kenny McLean

Looked in the mood during that first half in the manner he knitted the play and brought full backs into the game. But a sloppy touch got the treatment from Hourihane. Has to at least hit the target when he sidefooted Cantwell's pass wide. 5

• Przemyslaw Placheta

One free kick attacked by Hanley not enough creative output. His performances of late typify Norwich's own struggles. 5

• Teemu Pukki

This is the Pukki of Project Restart period at present. Two excellent shooting positions in each half, but both times lacked real composure to at least test Woodman. Needs a shot of confidence from somewhere. Hopefully in the form of Emi Buendia's return from suspension. 6

City substitutes

• Onel Hernandez (for Placheta, 57) 6

Praised by his head coach for a decent impact. Teed up Pukki. Skied over at the far post on the volley from a tight angle.

• Mario Vrancic (for Rupp, 57) 5

Swansea defended deep and blocked off most of the spaces Vrancic likes to work. Created a late chance for Max Aarons. Rare booking into the bargain.

• Adam Idah (for Skipp, 57) 6

Might have put himself in the frame for greater involvement from here. Glancing header in stoppage time had Woodman scrambling. Touch harsh to be booked earlier for a collision with the keeper.

• Kieran Dowell (for Cantwell, 85) n/a