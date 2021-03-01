Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Wycombe win

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM March 1, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who appear to be getting even stronger while Championship promotion rivals falter.

• Tim Krul

Wycombe chief Gareth Ainsworth claimed he was lucky not to concede a penalty for a tangle with Nnamdi Ofoborh. But his experience was crucial as Wycombe pushed for a late leveller. Claimed crosses and dealt with Daryl Horgan's curling low effort. 7

• Max Aarons

Front foot attacking shift. Had all sorts of problems with Fred Onyedinma at Carrow Road. Total role reversal here. Picked out Onel Hernandez for his wayward header early in the second half. 7

• Grant Hanley (C)

Decisively won his battle within a battle against Uche Ikpeazu. When he needed back up Ben Gibson was there. 8

• Ben Gibson

Calm, composed presence in possession. Clipped a ball in for Emi Buendia to thunder a header against the bar. That natural width down the left afforded Dimitris Giannoulis the freedom to push on. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Final ball could have been better but got himself into a very advanced position second half. Stuck gamely to his defensive task as well. 6

• Kenny McLean

Heartbeat of this win. Dropped deeper to assist Hanley aerially against Ikpeazu. But had the energy to drive on; notably with the burst and pass for Hernandez to pick out Buendia. His near post dart in the 87th minute eventually led to Adam Idah sealing the win. Dragged a sharp chance wide at the far post from Hernandez's first half cross. 8

• Oliver Skipp

Touch fortunate to escape with conceding a penalty when he was dazzled by the dancing feet of Anis Mehmeti. Underlined his maturity with a tactical re-deployment from Farke in the second period to drop in alongside City's centre backs to retain the ball. 7

• Emi Buendia

Another assist for his ever growing tally. Planted a header against the bar in the first half. Skied over in the second. Voracious appetite for work without the ball. Unstoppable at this level in this mood. 8

• Mario Vrancic

Tried to repeat his free kick goal from the home game but David Stockdale flew to his left to claw out a 12th minute effort. Took the ball in tight areas after the break despite the home press to change the point of City's attacks. 7

• Onel Hernandez

Perhaps that lack of sharpness after so long out injured explained why the radar appeared wonky for a free header and then when he poked a right footed strike wide. But perfect wing play to find Buendia in that same purple patch after the break. 6

• Teemu Pukki

Wycombe gameplan worked for long spells in denying him the space to roam in behind. But his movement was still too sharp to despatch Buendia's cutback for his seventh goal in five games. Red hot. 7

City substitutes

• Christoph Zimmermann (for Pukki, 88) n/a

• Lukas Rupp (for Vrancic, 85) n/a

• Adam Idah (for Hernandez, 84) n/a

• Jacob Sorensen (for Skipp, 90+2) n/a

• Przemyslaw Placheta (for Buendia, 90+2) n/a