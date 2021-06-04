Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries dominate PFA team of the year

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:29 AM June 4, 2021   
Norwich City's Tim Krul, pictured with Max Aarons

Norwich City's Tim Krul and Max Aarons are both named in the PFA Championship team of the year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Norwich City's domination of the Championship season has been recognised with six players named in the PFA Championship team of the year.
Goalkeeper Tim Krul, defenders Max Aarons and Grant Hanley, playmaker Emi Buendia, Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp and striker Teemu Pukki were all recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional team.
Brentford's maiden rise to the Premier League has seen three of their players in the side.
Striker Ivan Toney, whose 33 goals and 10 assists fired Thomas Frank's side to glory, centre-half Ethan Pinnock and left-back Rico Henry all feature.
Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong - linked this week with a move to Norwich - was also recognised by his colleagues after a fine campaign, scoring 26 goals in a mid-table team.
French midfielder Michael Olise, who plays for Reading, was also named after a breakthrough season, aged just 19.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Ashton/Ipswich Town

Video

Bullish Ipswich chief looking to better Norwich's success

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Ivo Pinto of Norwich looks dejected as Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United celebrates scoring his sideÕs

From almost beating AC Milan to relegation for ex-Canaries captain

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge United's Wes Hoolahan during the Sky Bet League Two match at Abbey Stadium, Cambridge. Pic

Video

Wes to play on at Cambridge United

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Krul Holland Scotland

City keeper in action as Holland draw with Scotland

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus