Canaries dominate PFA team of the year

Published: 11:29 AM June 4, 2021

Norwich City's domination of the Championship season has been recognised with six players named in the PFA Championship team of the year.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul, defenders Max Aarons and Grant Hanley, playmaker Emi Buendia, Spurs loanee Oliver Skipp and striker Teemu Pukki were all recognised by their peers and voted into the divisional team.

Brentford's maiden rise to the Premier League has seen three of their players in the side.

Striker Ivan Toney, whose 33 goals and 10 assists fired Thomas Frank's side to glory, centre-half Ethan Pinnock and left-back Rico Henry all feature.

Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong - linked this week with a move to Norwich - was also recognised by his colleagues after a fine campaign, scoring 26 goals in a mid-table team.

French midfielder Michael Olise, who plays for Reading, was also named after a breakthrough season, aged just 19.