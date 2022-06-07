Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Norwich City trio on international duty

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:42 PM June 7, 2022
Finland and Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki provided an assist but no goals for Finland against Montenegro - Credit: PA

Three Norwich City players were on international duty on Tuesday.

Teemu Pukki played 67 minutes of Finland's 2-0 National League win over Montenegro - the City man provided the assist for the first of Joel Pohjanpalo's two goals.

Max Aarons was an unused substitute for England Under 21s, who beat Albania 3-0 in a European Championship qualifier in Chesterfield.

Academy defender Sean Stewart played the full 90 minutes and helped set up the goal as Northern Ireland Under-21s drew 1-1 draw in Lithuania in European Championship qualifying. 

Meanwhile, Scotland's former Norwich City goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old - who recently signed for Hibernian - was one of four keepers in Steve Clarke's squad for the current round of fixtures but has decided to call it a day in the wake of the World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine last week.
 


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders, Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones

Columnist

Will it be Happy Days for Norwich this summer?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Dennis of Norwich City and Andrew Surman of Milton Keynes Dons in action during the Papa Joh

News

City youngster completes permanent MK Dons move

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City fans during the Premier League match at Carrow Road

Columnist

'No one is going to cough up significant amounts without a large degree...

Robin Sainty

person
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has overseen a developing partnership with Brazilian top flight club, Coritiba

News

City unveil Brazilian club tie up

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon