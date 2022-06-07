Norwich City trio on international duty

Teemu Pukki provided an assist but no goals for Finland against Montenegro - Credit: PA

Three Norwich City players were on international duty on Tuesday.

Teemu Pukki played 67 minutes of Finland's 2-0 National League win over Montenegro - the City man provided the assist for the first of Joel Pohjanpalo's two goals.

Max Aarons was an unused substitute for England Under 21s, who beat Albania 3-0 in a European Championship qualifier in Chesterfield.

Academy defender Sean Stewart played the full 90 minutes and helped set up the goal as Northern Ireland Under-21s drew 1-1 draw in Lithuania in European Championship qualifying.

Meanwhile, Scotland's former Norwich City goalkeeper David Marshall has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old - who recently signed for Hibernian - was one of four keepers in Steve Clarke's squad for the current round of fixtures but has decided to call it a day in the wake of the World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine last week.





