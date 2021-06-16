NCFC fixtures: City to play Liverpool on opening day of Premier League season

Breaking

Published: 9:06 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 9:20 AM June 16, 2021

City will entertain Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will play Liverpool on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Daniel Farke's men will entertain Jurgen Klopp's men over the weekend of August 14 as the Canaries prepare for their return to top-flight football.

The Canaries face a daunting opening set of fixtures as they head to champions Manchester City the week after before entertaining Leicester and going to Arsenal.

Norwich entertain the Gunners in the return fixture on Boxing Day and head to Leicester on New Year's Day.

City will conclude their campaign on May 22 at home to Tottenham.

Here's the fixtures in full (home games in bold)...

Saturday, August 14 - Liverpool

Saturday August 21 - Manchester City



Wednesday August 25 - Carabao Cup Round Two



Saturday, August 28 - Leicester City

Saturday, September 11 - Arsenal



Saturday, September 18 - Watford



Wednesday, September 22 - Carabao Cup Round Three

Saturday, September 25 - Everton

Saturday, October 2 - Burnley



Saturday, October 16 - Brighton and Hove Albion

Saturday, October 23 - Chelsea



Wednesday, October 26 - Carabao Cup Round Four



Saturday, October 30 - Leeds United

Saturday, November 6 - Brentford



Saturday, November 20 - Southampton



Saturday, November 27 - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wednesday, December 1 - Newcastle United

Saturday, December 4 - Tottenham Hotspur



Saturday, December 11 - Manchester United



Tuesday, December 14 - Aston Villa

Saturday, December 18 - West Ham United



Wednesday, December 22 - Carabao Cup Round Five



Sunday, December 26 - Arsenal

Tuesday, December 28 - Crystal Palace

Saturday, January 1 - Leicester City



Wednesday, January 5 - Carabao Cup SF (1)



Saturday, January 8 - Emirates FA Cup Third Round



Wednesday, January 12 - Carabao Cup SF (2)



Saturday, January 15 - Everton

Saturday, January 22 - Watford

Saturday, February 5 - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round



Tuesday, February 8 - Crystal Palace



Saturday, February 12 - Manchester City

Saturday, February 19 - Liverpool

Saturday, February 26 - Southampton



Sunday, February 27 - Carabao Cup Final



Wednesday, March 2 - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round



Saturday, March 5 - Brentford



Saturday, March 12 - Leeds United



Saturday, March 19 - Chelsea / Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Saturday, April 2 - Brighton and Hove Albion



Saturday, April 9 - Burnley

Saturday, April 16 - Manchester United / Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final



Saturday, April 23 - Newcastle United

Saturday, April 30 - Aston Villa



Saturday, May 7 - West Ham United



Saturday, May 14 - Emirates FA Cup Final

Sunday, May 15 - Wolverhampton Wanderers



Sunday, May 22 - Tottenham Hotspur





Dates are subject to change



