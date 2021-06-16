Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
NCFC fixtures: City to play Liverpool on opening day of Premier League season

Mark Armstrong

Published: 9:06 AM June 16, 2021    Updated: 9:20 AM June 16, 2021
Norwich City have secured a place in the Premier League next season. But Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is

City will entertain Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will play Liverpool on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Daniel Farke's men will entertain Jurgen Klopp's men over the weekend of August 14 as the Canaries prepare for their return to top-flight football.

The Canaries face a daunting opening set of fixtures as they head to champions Manchester City the week after before entertaining Leicester and going to Arsenal.

Norwich entertain the Gunners in the return fixture on Boxing Day and head to Leicester on New Year's Day.

City will conclude their campaign on May 22 at home to Tottenham.

Here's the fixtures in full (home games in bold)...

Saturday, August 14 - Liverpool

Saturday August 21 - Manchester City
 

Wednesday August 25 - Carabao Cup Round Two
 

Saturday, August 28 - Leicester City

Saturday, September 11 - Arsenal
 

Saturday, September 18 - Watford
 

Wednesday, September 22 - Carabao Cup Round Three

Saturday, September 25 - Everton

Saturday, October 2 - Burnley
 

Saturday, October 16 - Brighton and Hove Albion

Saturday, October 23 - Chelsea
 

Wednesday, October 26 - Carabao Cup Round Four
 

Saturday, October 30 - Leeds United

Saturday, November 6 - Brentford
 

Saturday, November 20 - Southampton
 

Saturday, November 27 - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wednesday, December 1 - Newcastle United

Saturday, December 4 - Tottenham Hotspur
 

Saturday, December 11 - Manchester United
 

Tuesday, December 14 - Aston Villa

Saturday, December 18 - West Ham United
 

Wednesday, December 22 - Carabao Cup Round Five
 

Sunday, December 26 - Arsenal

Tuesday, December 28 - Crystal Palace

Saturday, January 1 - Leicester City
 

Wednesday, January 5 - Carabao Cup SF (1)
 

Saturday, January 8 - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
 

Wednesday, January 12 - Carabao Cup SF (2)
 

Saturday, January 15 - Everton

Saturday, January 22 - Watford

Saturday, February 5 - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
 

Tuesday, February 8 - Crystal Palace
 

Saturday, February 12 - Manchester City

Saturday, February 19 - Liverpool

Saturday, February 26 - Southampton
 

Sunday, February 27 - Carabao Cup Final
 

Wednesday, March 2 - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round
 

Saturday, March 5 - Brentford
 

Saturday, March 12 - Leeds United
 

Saturday, March 19 - Chelsea / Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Saturday, April 2 - Brighton and Hove Albion
 

Saturday, April 9 - Burnley

Saturday, April 16 - Manchester United / Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
 

Saturday, April 23 - Newcastle United

Saturday, April 30 - Aston Villa
 

Saturday, May 7 - West Ham United
 

Saturday, May 14 - Emirates FA Cup Final

Sunday, May 15 - Wolverhampton Wanderers
 

Sunday, May 22 - Tottenham Hotspur 


Dates are subject to change


