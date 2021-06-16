Breaking
NCFC fixtures: City to play Liverpool on opening day of Premier League season
Norwich City will play Liverpool on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
Daniel Farke's men will entertain Jurgen Klopp's men over the weekend of August 14 as the Canaries prepare for their return to top-flight football.
The Canaries face a daunting opening set of fixtures as they head to champions Manchester City the week after before entertaining Leicester and going to Arsenal.
Norwich entertain the Gunners in the return fixture on Boxing Day and head to Leicester on New Year's Day.
City will conclude their campaign on May 22 at home to Tottenham.
Here's the fixtures in full (home games in bold)...
Saturday, August 14 - Liverpool
Saturday August 21 - Manchester City
Wednesday August 25 - Carabao Cup Round Two
Saturday, August 28 - Leicester City
Saturday, September 11 - Arsenal
Saturday, September 18 - Watford
Wednesday, September 22 - Carabao Cup Round Three
Saturday, September 25 - Everton
Saturday, October 2 - Burnley
Saturday, October 16 - Brighton and Hove Albion
Saturday, October 23 - Chelsea
Wednesday, October 26 - Carabao Cup Round Four
Saturday, October 30 - Leeds United
Saturday, November 6 - Brentford
Saturday, November 20 - Southampton
Saturday, November 27 - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wednesday, December 1 - Newcastle United
Saturday, December 4 - Tottenham Hotspur
Saturday, December 11 - Manchester United
Tuesday, December 14 - Aston Villa
Saturday, December 18 - West Ham United
Wednesday, December 22 - Carabao Cup Round Five
Sunday, December 26 - Arsenal
Tuesday, December 28 - Crystal Palace
Saturday, January 1 - Leicester City
Wednesday, January 5 - Carabao Cup SF (1)
Saturday, January 8 - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Wednesday, January 12 - Carabao Cup SF (2)
Saturday, January 15 - Everton
Saturday, January 22 - Watford
Saturday, February 5 - Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Tuesday, February 8 - Crystal Palace
Saturday, February 12 - Manchester City
Saturday, February 19 - Liverpool
Saturday, February 26 - Southampton
Sunday, February 27 - Carabao Cup Final
Wednesday, March 2 - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round
Saturday, March 5 - Brentford
Saturday, March 12 - Leeds United
Saturday, March 19 - Chelsea / Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final
Saturday, April 2 - Brighton and Hove Albion
Saturday, April 9 - Burnley
Saturday, April 16 - Manchester United / Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Saturday, April 23 - Newcastle United
Saturday, April 30 - Aston Villa
Saturday, May 7 - West Ham United
Saturday, May 14 - Emirates FA Cup Final
Sunday, May 15 - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunday, May 22 - Tottenham Hotspur
Dates are subject to change