When will Norwich City learn their Premier League fixtures?

Published: 10:25 AM May 7, 2021

Norwich City will learn their Premier League schedule next month. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Several key dates have been announced as Norwich City's attentions begin to turn towards another season in the Premier League.

The Canaries face Barnsley in their final Championship game of the season on Saturday and will lift the trophy after securing the title with a 4-1 win over Reading at Carrow Road last weekend.

The Premier League have announced the fixtures for the 2021/22 season will be announced at 9am on Wednesday, June 16.

City will learn their top-flight schedule ahead of their mission to survive in the Premier League, as well as being handed the dates for their trips to some of the country's biggest stadiums, including Old Trafford, Anfield and the Etihad.

It remains to be seen whether, and to what extent, supporters will be back in stadiums, but the hope is City will be playing in front of a full house in NR1 again in the near future.

Transfer speculation has already begun, with the dates of the window being confirmed.

Norwich can officially do business between Wednesday, June 9, when the window opens until it shuts at 11pm on Monday, August 30.

The permanent deals for defensive duo Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis are expected to be confirmed on July 1.

