NCFC fixtures: 'A free hit' - fans react to City's tough start in the Premier League
Published: 9:36 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 9:43 AM June 16, 2021
Norwich City's start to the Premier League season could not be much tougher with the Canaries set to entertain Liverpool on the opening day of the campaign.
Canaries supporters will be desperately hoping they can fill Carrow Road for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side over the weekend of August 14 before City head to champions Manchester City a week later.
MORE: City's full fixtures revealed
Here's how City's fans reacted on Twitter to the release of the fixtures...
