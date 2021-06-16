Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

NCFC fixtures: 'A free hit' - fans react to City's tough start in the Premier League

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 9:36 AM June 16, 2021    Updated: 9:43 AM June 16, 2021
Liverpool beat City 1-0 at Carrow Road courtesy of a Sadio Mane goal. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Fo

Liverpool beat Norwich City 1-0 the last time they came to Carrow Road in the Premier League. The Canaries will be hoping to fare better over the opening weekend of the 2021/22 season.

Norwich City's start to the Premier League season could not be much tougher with the Canaries set to entertain Liverpool on the opening day of the campaign.

Canaries supporters will be desperately hoping they can fill Carrow Road for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side over the weekend of August 14 before City head to champions Manchester City a week later.

MORE: City's full fixtures revealed

Here's how City's fans reacted on Twitter to the release of the fixtures...

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture:

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town youngster in Norwich City's sights

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Tim Krul of Norwich, Angus Gunn of Stoke City and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the

Updated

City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert and Matt Gill speak on the phone during the Sky Bet Championship m

Exclusive

Gill recalls 'surreal' derby Day encounter

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. 07904 64026709/04/12Elliott Bennett of Norwich cel

Opinion

David Freezer: Perfect transfer strategy key to City's self-funded...

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus