NCFC fixtures: 'A free hit' - fans react to City's tough start in the Premier League

Published: 9:36 AM June 16, 2021 Updated: 9:43 AM June 16, 2021

Liverpool beat Norwich City 1-0 the last time they came to Carrow Road in the Premier League. The Canaries will be hoping to fare better over the opening weekend of the 2021/22 season.

Norwich City's start to the Premier League season could not be much tougher with the Canaries set to entertain Liverpool on the opening day of the campaign.

Canaries supporters will be desperately hoping they can fill Carrow Road for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side over the weekend of August 14 before City head to champions Manchester City a week later.

Here's how City's fans reacted on Twitter to the release of the fixtures...

Tbf it might not be the worst thing in the world that we’re playing Man City and Liverpool first when almost all of their squad will have been to the Euros or Copa America #ncfc — Tim Scales (C) 🐤🏆 (@TimScales94) June 16, 2021

Not worried for @NorwichCityFC. First two games very much a free hit - although I expect this season's opener with Liverpool may be closer - and feel they are capable of taking points off Leicester and/or Arsenal. Just the small matter of replacing Emi Buendia... #NCFC 💛💚 — Gabriel Sutton (@GabSutton) June 16, 2021

With those opening fixtures we need all our players up to speed with the system nice and early and preferably in place in time for preseason. Chop chop in the transfer market Mr Webber. #NCFC — Andy Head (@AndyHead02) June 16, 2021

Fingers crossed for away fans being allowed back. I really want to finally get to Man City 🤞🏼😅 #ncfc — phoebe (@langerz9) June 16, 2021

When it comes to recruiting players those first 4 help if they want to pit themselves against the very best. For me it’s a chunky carrot and I’d want to smash Pool if it were me #ncfc 💪💛💚 — James Birchall (@birchy77) June 16, 2021

Blimey! The footballing gods have certainly giving us a kicking with that start, but it's what we strived so hard for so let's surprise the vast majority of fans and pundits who will write us off!! #ncfc #clutchingdesperatelyatstraws — Mike Ward (@mjtward19) June 16, 2021