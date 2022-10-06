'It’s definitely something to build on' - Preston striker on trip to Norwich

Striker Emil Riss says Preston are happy to head to Carrow Road as underdogs this weekend.

Riss scored the only goal as North End beat struggling West Brom on Wednesday night.

It was just the fourth goal in 12 games for the Lilywhites, but was enough to take them up to 11th place in the table.

“It’s definitely something to build on and it’s going to be a tough game on Saturday,” said the Dane.

“We’re going to have to go there and probably be underdogs, but sometimes that suits us but it’s going to be a tough game but it’s good to go in with a win.”

Preston have drawn seven league games this season, and the win over the Baggies was their ninth clean sheet.

“It couldn’t be any better to get a win,” said Riss. “We’re just delighted to get a win so we were just happy, everyone, to finally get a win at home and show everyone that we can do it still.

“That’s what you fight for every week so to finally get it, it’s delightful, and to go high up in the table and still keep the dream alive. It’s early on in the season so you never know. You need to keep getting them wins and hopefully be up there.”

Preston boss Ryan Lowe made two changes from the weekend’s draw against Sunderland, with Ali McCann and Sean Maguire recalled – and with the trip to Norfolk coming so quickly, he may consider more changes this weekend, with former Canary loan striker Ched Evans hoping to be involved.

“Seani was fantastic,” said Lowe. “He missed out on Saturday and he was sitting in the stands.

“I had a chat with him on Monday when we came in and I said just keep going because I’ve been contemplating getting him in.

“Ched [Evans] has missed out today; they’re all going to have to miss out at some point. We’ve got a good squad of players and they’ll all get opportunities to play like they have already.

“What we’ve got to do is make sure that they’re ready. I thought Seani was fantastic tonight, he’s not played in a while but he was fit, strong, powerful, and unlucky not to score as well.”