A few things you should know about Norwich City's opponents...

Tim Krul with a few words of advice to Troy Parrott before his penalty in the FA Cup shoot-out - Credit: PA

Ahead of City's home game against Preston North End, CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the visitors

Manager

Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe with club owner Peter Risdale - Credit: PA

Been in charge since the end of last year when he replaced Frankie McAvoy, who was Alex Neil’s assistant manager at Norwich City. Lowe, 44, had a long career, mainly around the lower leagues. First management job was at Bury before he moved to Plymouth, took them into League One and a month after being named manager of the month, left for Preston.

How’s it going?

The Lilywhites are 11th in the table, and have ambitions of promotion. They’re two points behind Swansea in the final play-off spot. They finished 13th in their last two seasons so it looks like mediocrity should be one of their middle names.

Anything else we should know?

Definitely - Preston don’t score many and they don’t concede many. Four goals in 12 outings is hardly believable. But they’ve conceded only four as well. Their midweek win – 1-0, obviously – over West Brom was their first home victory of the season. They’ve won three, lost two and drawn seven.

What about last season?

Former Norwich City assistant boss Frankie McAvoy lost his job at Preston last season - Credit: PA

Frankie McAvoy couldn’t lift the mid-table feeling and was replaced in December by Lowe, his time effectively ended by a derby defeat at Blackburn. Preston had won just six of their 21 league matches and were 18th in the table.

When we last met

Championship 2020-21

April 2, 2021

Preston 1 City 1

Potts 90 Buendia 17

September 19, 2020

City 2 Preston 2

Pukki 31 Sinclair 4pen

Placheta 85 Fisher 42

Busy summer?

Lowe brought in some experience when he got former Canaries winger Robbie Brady on a free from Bournemouth. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman came in from Newcastle for an undisclosed fee, with Ben Woodburn joining from Liverpool and Troy Parrott coming on loan from Spurs. Plenty went out, including Scott Sinclair.

Talk Parrott

He and City keeper Tim Krul have previous – cast your minds back to March 2020 when Krul saved two spot kicks in a shootout as City beat Spurs to clinch their spot in the FA Cup quarter-final. Krul had a water bottle with the names of each Spurs player and the respective likely direction of their spot-kick. “The young lad, Troy Parrott, of course, I played a little bit with his head as well,” said Krul. “I just said to him I hadn’t seen many penalties of his on my homework. I really hadn’t!”

Star performer

Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady - familiar face for Norwich fans - Credit: PA

Injuries have plagued his career, but there’s no doubting Brady’s quality. City fans saw it in fits and starts during his 18 months at Carrow Road. He’s started every league game for Preston this season but while we’re used to seeing him on the left of the pitch, manager Ryan Lowe used him in the 10 role last weekend. "We played him in that 10 position where we felt he could get more shots away and be a little more creative which I thought he was fantastic there,” said Lowe.

Season’s verdict

FourFourTwo magazine predict the Lilywhites will finish 10th.

“Had the 2021-22 season started when Lowe grabbed the reins in December, PNE would have ended up six points shy of the play-offs, not 11. A top-six tilt is likely for the club, more adventurous under the Scouser, if recruitment at Deepdale is as sharp as expected.”

Today’s verdict

City struggled to create chances at Reading; Preston give very little away but score very few. It should be 0-0, yes? It could be ‘along come Norwich’. Get that glass half full and go 2-0 to Norwich.



