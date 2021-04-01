Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Poll

HAVE YOUR SAY: Who does Daniel Farke play in defence against Preston?

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:00 PM April 1, 2021   
Grant Hanley of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pic

Who partners Grant Hanley at the back for Norwich City against Preston? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With Ben Gibson and now Christoph Zimmermann facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, Norwich City now only have one fit and available senior centre back in Grant Hanley.

Daniel Farke revealed that the towering German will likely miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury suffered in training during the recent international break. 

Hanley played all three games for Scotland, and City are waiting anxiously for their captain to return to Colney and test negative for Covid-19 before they begin their ascent up to the north west. 

If Hanley is fit, the discussion turns to who could partner him. 

Andrew Omobamidele is City's only natural fit central defender but does lack senior experience.

The young Irish youth international has made a late substitute appearance for the Canaries this season and Farke has never been averse to handing opportunities to his young players.

If City's boss opts for more experience, then midfielders Jacob Sorensen and Alex Tettey could be under consideration. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: £9m rated Turkish ace linked
  2. 2 City outcast admits Canaries hold key to his future
  3. 3 Busy summer agenda awaits Norwich City
  1. 4 PRESSER LIVE: Preston v City - Massive Zimbo injury blow
  2. 5 Paddy Davitt: Furious Farke and City's quest for fairness
  3. 6 Norwich City pay out £6.8m in agents’ fees in latest FA figures
  4. 7 Recap: Busy evening for Canaries players
  5. 8 Seven City stars in international action ahead of trip to Preston
  6. 9 Farke urges 'world class' City to finish the job
  7. 10 Rumoured City target moves to AZ Alkmaar

Sorensen has played at the back for Denmark's U20s and former club Esbjerg. The Dane has made 10 appearances in the heart of defence for his old employers.

Tettey has proved himself to be a dependable presence throughout his nine-year spell in Norfolk and was played at centre-back during pre-season prior to Gibson's arrival. Will Farke turn to his experienced midfielder to solve his defensive conundrum?

Or does Farke look to be more creative with his solution and cast Jordan Hugill in a 'Dion Dublin' like role? The powerful striker is certainly a handful aerially and would offer Norwich some physically in their backline. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Todd Cantwell of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match

How will the Championship promotion race unfold?

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul

Video

Gibson on what makes Norwich City so special

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Declan Rudd of Preston North End gives the thumbs up to the crowd after he is awarded Man of the Mat

Video

Desperation to prove City wrong drives Preston keeper

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Finland's Teemu Pukki in action during the UEFA Nations League Group 4, League B match at Aviva Stad

Canaries star thinks Finland will make changes for friendly

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus