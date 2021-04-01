HAVE YOUR SAY: Who does Daniel Farke play in defence against Preston?

Poll

Published: 3:00 PM April 1, 2021

Who partners Grant Hanley at the back for Norwich City against Preston? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With Ben Gibson and now Christoph Zimmermann facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, Norwich City now only have one fit and available senior centre back in Grant Hanley.

Daniel Farke revealed that the towering German will likely miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury suffered in training during the recent international break.

Hanley played all three games for Scotland, and City are waiting anxiously for their captain to return to Colney and test negative for Covid-19 before they begin their ascent up to the north west.

If Hanley is fit, the discussion turns to who could partner him.

Andrew Omobamidele is City's only natural fit central defender but does lack senior experience.

The young Irish youth international has made a late substitute appearance for the Canaries this season and Farke has never been averse to handing opportunities to his young players.

If City's boss opts for more experience, then midfielders Jacob Sorensen and Alex Tettey could be under consideration.

Sorensen has played at the back for Denmark's U20s and former club Esbjerg. The Dane has made 10 appearances in the heart of defence for his old employers.

Tettey has proved himself to be a dependable presence throughout his nine-year spell in Norfolk and was played at centre-back during pre-season prior to Gibson's arrival. Will Farke turn to his experienced midfielder to solve his defensive conundrum?

Or does Farke look to be more creative with his solution and cast Jordan Hugill in a 'Dion Dublin' like role? The powerful striker is certainly a handful aerially and would offer Norwich some physically in their backline.