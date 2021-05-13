Iwan Roberts: I'm so glad Norwich City proved me right

Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM May 13, 2021

Firstly, in my final column of this extraordinary season, I’d like to congratulate every single team in all three EFL divisions on completing this most difficult of seasons.

For everyone involved it has been a tremendous effort for obvious reasons. Let’s all hope that by the beginning of August and the new season that we can once again start attending football matches and support our clubs.

I think it was back in early September after the transfer window had closed that I said in my first column of the season that I was expecting Daniel Farke’s squad to finish in the top two.

I looked at the squad that was already here and thought they have a great chance of bouncing straight back up. Keeping hold of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell was massively important to the club and bringing in Oliver Skipp and Ben Gibson was a masterstroke from Stuart Webber.

For me, this made Norwich firm favourites to win the league, and boy they didn’t let me down. Let’s not forget this squad had to get over relegation last season and the fact they lost their last 11 games, scoring just two goals in those last 11 games.

I can't give Daniel and the lads enough credit for how they’ve performed this season. Their performances at times this season have been the best football that has ever been produced in the Championship.

The thing that’s most impressive about this Championship title winning season from the lads is that they’ve done it in very different tough circumstances with a 46-game season crammed into nine months.

I played in the Championship for 15 years and I know what a hard slog it is playing it over 10 months so goodness knows how tough it has been this season.

I look at this Norwich squad and I’m convinced they are far better prepared for Premier League football than they were two years ago.

First and foremost they know what to expect this time round. There will be no surprises, the younger players in the squad have matured and have gained valuable experience in the last nine months.

Defensively this Norwich team is stronger and better having conceded 21 goals less than they did last time round in the Championship. I’m already really looking forward to the Hanley-Gibson partnership in the top division.

This time round there will be investment for Daniel to bring in a bit more quality to add to the already good group he has. As important as bringing in new hungry players is keeping your most important and that will be easier said than done after some of the performances we’ve seen this season by certain individuals in the yellow and green. I won’t mention any names but I think we all know who I’m referring to.

Hopefully, Daniel will still be in charge as his stock must be sky high at the minute and with some big German clubs looking for new head coaches to be in charge for next season you hope they don’t come knocking on Norwich’s door wanting to speak to Daniel about those vacancies.

Finally, it's always sad when you say goodbye to good people and last Saturday Norwich said farewell to two great lads who will be leaving the club this summer.

Alex Tettey has been part of the furniture at Carrow Road for nine years and has been a great servant to the football club. His presence and his big smile will be sorely missed around the place when he’s gone.

I only ever met Alex on a couple of times unlike Mario Vrancic on a few occasions. We both liked the same place to eat in the city and would often see each other there.

He was always very friendly and had time to talk and soon became my wife’s favourite ever Norwich City player! He had a wand of a left foot and looked to cruise through games as things came easy to him. We’ll never forget that marvellous left-footed free kick in the 97th last minute against Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road back on April 19, 2019.

Wherever the two of them end up next, I’d like to wish them both all the success in their new chapter of their lives with their families. I know first-hand how tough and hard it is to leave somewhere when you’ve been there for a long time, but as people always says as one door closes another one opens.