The things they said - Norwich City's 2020 in quotes

Published: 6:30 AM January 2, 2021

Head of sport Chris Lakey looks back at some of most memorable quotes of the year about Norwich City





'“We are not carried away. I feel it is the other way around. We have to value what we are doing right now a bit more. Maybe this is a bad example but imagine one of my young players and the most beautiful girl in their town asks them for a date to go to the cinema. The player would be buzzing and excited and ask his mother to iron his clothes. Maybe go to the hairdresser for a haircut and buy some flowers and get ready for the greatest day of his life. But if this young guy was already with, let’s say Keira Knightley, he might say that is nice but a new haircut is expensive, the cinema is busy and I am bit too lazy to buy flowers. I will probably stay on the sofa and watch a game of football. You are not excited any more. We are not Liverpool or Manchester City. We are not too good for this league. We cannot expect to blow teams away 4-0, 5-0. It is amazing we are producing late winners and dominating games so much. Our equaliser against Rotherham the other day, if that was two years ago, the build up would have been compared to Barcelona. Meanwhile, we are speaking about we rely on own goals.'" Daniel Farke... who else? It was in October as he responded to claims of complacency





The home fans before the match against Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It's a bit easier in a smaller ground to have an influence, so that says a lot about the task our 2,000 supporters have. They have a big responsibility to bring the noise of 30 or 40,000. I hope they scream and cheer a bit louder to have the influence." Daniel Farke, ahead of City allowing 2,000 fans into the game against Sheffield Wednesday





Contract's in the post - Danel Sinani - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I simply signed the contract and sent everything back in the post. To me, signing, getting a shirt and putting all that on social media isn’t what’s important. At least, going on Facebook and telling everyone I’ve signed, that’s not my goal.” How Danel Sinani revealed in April that he had signed for City





Grant Hanley - a perfect lawn during lockdown - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I think I’ve cut my grass about 375 times in the last two weeks! I’ve power-washed everything, but there’s only so much of that you can do – just little odd jobs like that around the house that need doing.” Grant Hanley on how he was coping with lockdown in April





Tim Krul - player of the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I had a rough start and everybody was doubting me after the first few games. And then the journey kicked in, I felt my confidence coming back and we started to get a few wins off the back of that. My relationship with the fans has gone from strength to strength ever since then.” Tim Krul after being named Player of the Year





Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It’s not particularly nice but it’s also not the biggest surprise. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’ve been crying all weekend or try to put a show on for the fans so they can go: 'Oh, look at him, he cares.' My job is to get our head around it and get on with it, not sit here sulking and sit here blaming people.” Sporting director Stuart Webber and his thoughts post-relegation





Dean Ashton - knows a thing or two about dodgy defences - Credit: Sportsbeat Images

“Norwich have had a harsh lesson this season, but I think the young players will be all the better for it and that’s the positive to come out of this season, those young players who have had that experience.” Dean Ashton after City’s final game of the Premier League season, a 4-0 home loss to West Ham





TV pundit Danny Murphy - Credit: PA

"They are the best bottom of the league team I've ever seen." Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy in January





Max Aarons - strictly business - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"There’s going to be a time where you can say more and speak about it in a bit more detail but as soon as it was over and everything was finished, I couldn’t be disheartened or down about anything. I’ve got a job to do at Norwich and play the best I can. That’s what was important to me at the time." Max Aarons after City turned down a bid from Barcelona for the full-back





Teemu Pukki was on the money against Blackburn Rovers - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It was my plan, when I saw that this was my 100th game and I was two goals behind 50, I really wanted to get it today, so I’m really happy with that, especially because we got the three points from those goals.” Teemu Pukki after a brace against Blackburn in December made it two milestones in one day





It didn't quite work out as planned at West Brom for Slaven Bilic - Credit: PA