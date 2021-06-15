Norwich City fans excited for release of Premier League fixtures

Published: 5:00 PM June 15, 2021

City fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Premier League fixtures - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Wednesday, 9am, it becomes official... Norwich City are back in the big time!

The Premier League fixtures are released on Wednesday morning, giving Daniel Farke and Co. the chance to strategically plot their top-flight journey.

Yes, we know Norwich will play 19 home games and 19 away, but all eyes will be on that opening day fixture around the weekend of August 14. City will be hoping to improve on a record that has seen them win just once in their nine Premier League campaigns so far (against Arsenal in 1992).

It looks likely to be the first time supporters will be able to see their side in any great numbers as society continues to adjust to a post pandemic world.

Fans’ thoughts will then inevitably turn to who have City got over the crucial Christmas period and perhaps most importantly... what does the run-in look like?

Supporters have been basking in a promotion glow since April but the City hierarchy haven’t been afforded the same luxury. The club is determined to give Farke more resources as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League after sporting director Stuart Webber admitted last time in the top-flight they ‘sent him to war without a gun’.

