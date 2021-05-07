Why Norwich City won't be a soft touch in the Premier League

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM May 7, 2021

Stuart Webber's task is to prove Norwich City have learned the lessons of their Premier League relegation two seasons ago. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City won’t be pushovers in the Premier League next season.

That’s the main aim for Stuart Webber and Co. in the top flight after the club’s previous campaign at the top table when every opponent appeared to have a physical advantage over them.

Webber has admitted he sent Daniel Farke into war without a gun in terms of their work in the transfer market last time but the club have invested in fresh recruitment technology that allows the various analysts and scouts to see the physical data of a player, allowing them to compare it to their current squad. The hope is that this tool will enable them to uncover more physical players capable of adapting to life in the Premier League seamlessly.

City's recruitment staff can now target players based on their physical metrics such as sprint consistency amongst a variety of other factors.

Norwich will look to be both quick and brave in the market. They will seek opportunities and will look to raid those clubs ripe for picking after being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. France is one region they are monitoring with interest.

Przemyslaw Placheta was brought to Carrow Road because of the strength of his physical metrics. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The fundamentals of their recruitment policy won't change. They will still search for players that possess the capability to play Daniel Farke's philosophy effectively, but they will be more physically adept for the top-flight.

Norwich aren't targeting individual positions, they are searching for any deal that strengthens their starting XI, irrespective of depth or quality already within their team.

These are marked changes that could prove to be the difference between survival and relegation.

Brexit has opened doors to previously unreachable areas, but the inability to travel has seen them instantly closed. Norwich's recruitment team have undertaken plenty of in-depth work in regions like Brazil, but they aren't prepared to invest in a talent they haven't been able to witness play in the flesh.

Their approach this time will be ruthless. Sentimentality will be left at the door. Norwich's work to survive has already begun at a frightening pace.