Published: 12:00 PM May 21, 2021

The impact of loan signing Ben Gibson on Norwich City’s return to good times in the Championship simply cannot be overstated.

That’s best summed up by the imminent confirmation of the centre-back's permanent switch from Burnley for around £8million being seen as brilliant value, for a 28-year-old who was being named in England squads less than four years ago.

What makes Gibson’s impact all the more impressive is that he had barely played any football during the past two seasons, as his £15million move to the Clarets proved a bad fit.

Despite that, there was minimal evidence of rust for the defender to shake off and he swiftly claimed a starting role at City, forming a vocal, determined and well-balanced partnership with skipper Grant Hanley.

So much so that he finished the season with a Championship high.

Gibson averaged 78.3 passes per game during his 27 league appearances, almost 10 more than the player ranked second in the division, his partner at the heart of the Canaries defence Hanley (68.7).

That emphasises just how important technical ability is to Daniel Farke, who trusts his defenders to begin attacks, to control the flow of the game and to try to lure opponents out of their shape in an attempt to win back possession.

The champions' dominance was shown by comfortably averaging the most possession in the division, on 58.3 per cent. Before his season ended eight games early due to injury, it was Gibson who had become the heartbeat of that build-up play.

Timm Klose and Ben Godfrey had offered similar ability previously but neither came close to Gibson’s passing numbers this season, who surpassed the rare high of 100 passes in a game on three occasions.

The former Middlesbrough favourite seemed to immediately grasp ‘Farkeball’ and what his head coach wanted.

The roar of ‘higher, higher’ to his teammates often echoed around the depressingly empty stadiums, as he formed a triumvirate of leadership with Hanley and Tim Krul at the base of City’s team.

His debut came in the 1-0 defeat to Derby, alongside Christoph Zimmermann, when Wayne Rooney’s brilliant late free-kick delivered a sucker punch at Carrow Road.

Hanley returned after the international break and the partnership flourished. The only extended disruption was Gibson missing four games in December with a calf injury – with Zimmermann the deputy as he battled with his own fitness issues.

The former England Under-21 international didn’t manage to get his name on the scoresheet but did contribute to one of City’s best goals of the campaign, lofting a left-footed pass towards Emi Buendia on the far side of the Bristol City penalty box, where the Argentine’s immaculate control evaded the home defenders and allowed him to beat the keeper during that 3-1 win in October.

Hanley’s basic defensive numbers stand out above the rest in the City squad and compare well across the division, emphasising the balance of their understanding.

Yet Gibson was generally second to the skipper in the squad in those measures. His average of 2.8 aerial duels won per game placed him between the Scot (4.3) and Kenny McLean (2.1).

Hanley also averaged the most interceptions (1.8), followed by Gibson (1.6), and the most clearances (5) ahead of his centre-back partner (3.9). If both can stay fit, with Premier League experience already in the locker, they should be capable of continuing that success after promotion.

Things will not run as smoothly. There will be more difficult moments in defence, inevitably, when you are facing some of the best attackers in the world such as Mo Salah, Harry Kane and pretty much anyone in the Manchester City squad.

Both will be braced for that challenge though, having experienced top-flight relegation before.

They will also know that another centre-back is highly likely to be in the mix, given the injury issues in recent years for City’s three senior central defensive contenders.

Yet this season proved that Gibson is hungry for the challenge and desperate to prove that his lack of opportunities at Burnley wasn’t a true reflection of his capabilities, nor could the blame all be pointed in his direction.

He revealed in a podcast interview recently that earlier in 2020 he had come close to being sent to the USA for a loan spell with MLS side LA Galaxy, as the Clarets hadn’t approved of a potential loan to Premier League survival rivals.

Fortunately, the Canaries emerged and his career is back on track.

The summer will be dedicated to rehabilitation after surgery on ankle ligaments, after a stomach-turning roll of his right foot as he tried to attack the ball after a corner during the 1-1 home draw with Blackburn in March.

If all goes to plan, he should be ready to attack pre-season fully. As long as his body holds up then Gibson looks sure to get the opportunity to prove that he is a Premier League player. If Hanley can manage likewise, then City fans will be hopeful that title triumph can be followed by survival success.