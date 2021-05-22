City report card: Zimbo facing another battle for game time

Opinion

It proved to be a second season of injury frustration for Christoph Zimmermann but the popular defender still played his part in Norwich City’s title triumph.

The towering German won hearts and minds during his first two campaigns with the Canaries, following Daniel Farke to Norfolk from Borussia Dortmund’s second team in the summer of 2017.

He wore the captain’s armband for much of 2018-19, forming a strong understanding with Ben Godfrey after injuries to Grant Hanley and Timm Klose, sharing the trophy lifting duties with Hanley at Villa Park on the final day.

He surpassed 100 appearances for the Canaries during 2019-20 in spite of being injured just 36 minutes into his Premier League debut as he made his way back from a summer knee problem, thanks to a poor tackle from West Ham striker Sebastien Haller.

After two months out with damaged ligaments in his right ankle, Zimmermann returned shortly before Hanley was also fit. The partnership tightened City up at the back but a spell of narrow defeats and draws saw improved form not earn the required points.

A hamstring problem kept Zimmermann out of action three games prior to the three-month suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic and then both he and Hanley suffered hamstring problems prior to the restart. By the time the German returned it was too late and relegation was confirmed.

His return to Championship duty had started well though, wearing the captain’s armband and playing alongside Ben Godfrey during the rejuvenating 1-0 win at Huddersfield on the opening day.

However, a 2-2 home draw with Preston was followed by a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth that saw Zimmermann turned by the dangerous Arnaut Danjuma and beaten by an excellent 20-yard strike.

The 1-0 home defeat to Derby followed as nerves about City’s prospects grew ahead of the international break. Playing alongside new arrival Ben Gibson with Godfrey’s big-money move to Everton imminent, the game was settled by a superb late free-kick from Wayne Rooney.

The following fortnight was pivotal for the former Borussia Monchengladbach trainee, with a calf injury emerging that would keep him out for the rest of October.

In his absence, the well-balanced partnership of Hanley and Gibson began to form amid the resurgent feeling of a 10-game unbeaten run which featured eight wins and took the Canaries to the Championship summit.

There was one start for Zimmermann during that run, with Gibson fatigued having played little football during the past two seasons, and it was a big win – keeping a clean sheet alongside Hanley as promotion rivals Swansea were beaten 1-0 at Carrow Road, although it was a day when Tim Krul was kept busy.

Gibson returned and Zimmermann was mostly featuring as a late substitute but then an injury crisis reached the defence and took the Burnley loanee out for much of December with a calf problem of his own.

It was almost like déjà vu, as Hanley and Zimmermann were back together prior to Christmas, just like in the Premier League. They played their part in wins over Forest, Blackburn, Reading and Cardiff which pushed the leaders five points clear of Bournemouth and eight-clear of third-placed Swansea prior to Boxing Day.

However, with Gibson back in contention, the 28-year-old was back on the bench after a 1-0 loss at Watford and a 1-1 home draw with QPR in which he conceded a late penalty. It was a decision that left Zimmermann fuming, with Bright Osayi-Samuel going down at the slightest touch, but after being beaten for pace and putting his hand on the visiting forward’s shoulder, it wasn’t the most contentious of penalty awards.

Christoph Zimmermann's final appearance of City's season was the home draw with Blackburn in March, as a late substitute - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With City flying high, a late equaliser was far from a disaster but the defender’s exasperation hinted that he knew what was coming.

Just two starts followed in the next 16 games, as Gibson missed the 1-0 home win over Rotherham and the 3-1 win at Birmingham.

Then following the April international break it emerged that Zimmermann’s season was over, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of the final eight matches.

There had initially been hope of a return before the action was over but a setback and promotion being sealed with five games remaining ensured that no unnecessary risks were taken – leaving him on a total of 24 appearances, 13 of which were league starts.

Setting sights on a full pre-season and top fitness is now the focus. Hanley and Gibson look likely to have the upper hand in the selection stakes, a new senior centre-back option is set to be recruited and talented Irish youngster Andrew Omobamidele has forced his way into contention as well.

Zimmermann has the trust of Daniel Farke though and is a popular character at City, both in the dressing room and among supporters, joining in with the promotion and title celebrations with his usual wide smile.

Marco Stiepermann, left, and Christoph Zimmermann with the Championship trophy at Oakwell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

With a contract until 2023 and the club option for a further 12 months, the strapping centre-back has security on his side and is seen as a leader within the group.

However, if he wants to add significantly to his 134 appearances for Norwich, he has to ensure his body and mind can cope with the Premier League rigours when his next chance arrives. An off-season of hard work is almost certainly the big man’s intention.