City report card: Last but not least...

Opinion

Published: 5:33 PM June 11, 2021

Josh Martin and Bali Mumba both produced important moments as City won the Championship title.

The unique and unprecedented backdrop against which this season has been played saw several players handed an opportunity to impress Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

Each of them, in a different way, has impacted on a season that will go down in City folklore for both the records points return and the context. Whether it was five minutes or 500, whether they are 36 or 20, whatever they go to achieve from this point, they will be remembered as champions.

Despite it feeling like a lifetime ago, Ben Godfrey began the campaign as City's starting defensive option alongside Grant Hanley.

Whilst speculation threw Todd Cantwell's and Emi Buendia's early-season progress off course, Godfrey was quietly going about his business aware of interest from Carlo Ancelotti and Everton.

The Yorkshireman is often praised for his driven mindset and determination to improve, but as City were beaten 1-0 against Bournemouth few would have expected the 23-year-old to end the season in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad for the Euros.

Godfrey's progression has shown the importance of taking the next career move at the right time, something Buendia will be hoping to replicate as he heads to Aston Villa.

That pathway to big-money moves and career progression is aiding City in recruiting top talents into their academy. Bali Mumba made his debut for Sunderland aged just 16 and is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Godfrey, Lewis and now Buendia.

Mumba was playing non-league football for South Shields last year, and many eyebrows were raised when he was identified as a first-team recruit for Daniel Farke's men following relegation to the Championship.

The youngster was a midfielder in his formative years at the Stadium of Light, but City see him as a full-back with similar attributes to Max Aarons.

His athleticism and energy mean he is capable of fulfilling the demands Farke expects from his wide players and his midfield experience means he is technically able. The ex-Sunderland man looked bright in the opening competitive game of the season against Luton, but it was in the league where he displayed his quality.

Ben Godfrey started the season as a Norwich City player.

As a game against promotion rivals Swansea City hung in the balance in November, many head coaches would have opted for experience in their quest for a victory.

Instead, Farke introduced Mumba as a replacement for Jacob Sorensen, instructing him to attack Connor Roberts at will.

Mumba's offensive qualities, agility and pace caused havoc and he became the major creator for City in the closing stages. It was his direct run that found Buendia in the box before Marco Stiepermann fired home to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win.

During the following international break, Mumba suffered a knee injury and was ruled out until February.

Despite those positive cameos, that injury hindered him from making a significant impact. But his talent is clear to see and there is plenty for Farke to work with as he looks ahead to the Canaries' long-term future.

Josh Martin is another who came through the academy to showcase his talents on the Championship stage.

The former Arsenal academy man admitted he arrived at Norwich expecting to be a big fish in a small pond, and tough love has shaped his progression to the first team.

From scoring an impressive hat-trick in the Youth Cup to netting an important equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, it's been an incredible 18 months for the creative midfielder.

City's promotion does make it more challenging for those on the fringes, with the standard of football increasing and the likelihood of gaining an opportunity lessening.

Martin may be forced out on loan to prove his ability but, at 19, has time on his side. But Norwich are in a position where they could outgrow their young talents rapidly by avoiding relegation in the top-flight.

There were also debuts for Reece McAlear and Tyrese Omotoye during City's injury crisis. Farke has now handed professional debuts to 11 academy graduates since becoming head coach in 2017, that's four per season on average.

As well as City's young talent, they were forced to rely on experience between the sticks after Tim Krul limped off against Stoke.

Tyrese Omotoya made his senior City debut this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Enter Michael McGovern, a man who has spent the vast majority of his City career watching from the bench. The Northern Irishman proved in Euro 2016 that he was capable of brilliant performances, just ask Thomas Muller and the rest of the Germany squad.

McGovern was a dependable understudy whilst Krul nursed a hamstring injury. He produced stunning saves against Blackburn and Cardiff to help City secure crucial points at a defining point of the season.

Farke has been full of praise for his character, and that has seen him pen a new two-year deal at the club with fresh coaching responsibilities as his focus begins to shift on life after football.

When McGovern pulled up against QPR in December, City had to turn to Welsh youth international Dan Barden. The ex-Arsenal keeper caught everyone inside the club with a degree of surprise by just how comfortable he looked at senior level.

His first Championship start was at Cardiff but the next step is now proving his ability consistently across a season. Scottish Premiership side Livingston hold an interest in taking the keeper on loan.

Whilst they may not have been Championship regulars, all produced moments that proved pivotal on their quest to the title.