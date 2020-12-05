Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Absolute genius' - Vrancic takes the plaudits as 2,000 fans roar City to victory

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:27 PM December 5, 2020   
Mario Vrancic of Norwich and Grant Hanley of Norwich look dejected as the Sheffield Wednesday player

Mario Vrancic's quality passes saw City come from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City were made to work for it, but the relief amongst the 2,000 supporters inside Carrow Road was palpable as the final whistle was blown.












Tony Pulis had his side organised and for 80 minutes, they executed a game plan designed to frustrate the Canaries to perfection. 

Had it not have been for Mario Vrancic's brilliance - then City could have fallen down the table without a win in two matches. Given the added context of their injury crisis, the narrative would be somewhat different. 

A first senior goal for Josh Martin and a winner from Max Aarons on his 99th appearance for the club ensured City came from behind to win. The victory ensures City return to the summit after Bournemouth beat Barnsley on Friday.

The win means City have recorded maximum points against Aitor Karanka's Birmingham City, Middlesbrough's Neil Warnock and Sheffield Wednesday's Tony Pulis. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below












