The road to glory - 12 games which will decide Norwich City's fate
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
The least surprising words uttered after Norwich City’s win over Brentford on Wednesday came from Daniel Farke, responding to opposition manager Thomas Frank’s assertion that the Canaries would go unbeaten in their remaining 12 games.
“It doesn’t matter what he says. It is not a guarantee,” said the City boss after seeing his team go 10 points clear at the top.
Trouble is, Frank’s opinion was a teaser that was too good to resist, especially as City have now won six Championship games in a row..
So how about a look ahead?
Sat March 6: Luton (h)
Position: 13th
Current form: L-L-D-W-W
Last meeting: December 2 – Luton 3 City 1.
Summary: City have twice lost to the Hatters (3-1 in the EFL Cup to start the season). Seems Luton have a voodoo sign on them... there’s also that embarrassing FA Cup defeat at Carrow Road in 2013. City are a different beast at the moment, though.
Prediction: Draw
Sun March 14: Sheff Weds (a)
Position: 23rd
Current form: L-L-L-L-L
Last meeting: December 5 – City 2 Wednesday 1.
Summary: Took two late goals to beat Wednesday earlier in the season but they are currently in a poor way, with five wins on the spin and needing the new manager bounce from Darren Moore.
Prediction: Away win
Wed March 17: Nottm Forest (a)
Position: 16th
Current form: L-W-W-D-L
Last meeting: December 9 – City 2 Forest 1
Summary: Chris Hughton has got a bit of form out of Forest, but they’re nowhere near as good as they perhaps ought to be.
Prediction: Away win
Sat March 20 Blackburn (h)
Position: 15th
Current form: L-L-L-D-L
Last meeting: December 12 – Rovers 1 City 2
Summary: On a rotten run of form under Tony Mowbray after a good start to the season. Squad looks a bit aged.
Prediction: Home win
Fri April 2: Preston (a)
Position: 14th
Current form: L-L-D-W-L
Last meeting: September 19 – City 2 Preston 2
Summary: Another team not in great form after a decent start – won’t be helping any claims Alex Neil may have to the Celtic job. However, can’t forget a previous manager’s extra motivation...
Prediction: Draw.
Mon April 5: Huddersfield (h)
Position: 19th
Current form: L-W-L-L-D
Last meeting: September 12 - Town 0 City 1
Summary: Been dreadful in 2021 with just one win – amazingly, a 4-1 demolition of Swansea (completing a double), so they have something about them. This will be in fans’ diaries as a game when City might be allowed some fans back into the ground...
Prediction: Draw
Sat April 10: Derby (a)
Position: 18th
Current form: W-L-W-D-L
Last meeting: October 3 – City 0 Derby 1
Summary: Surprise win at Carrow Road thanks to now-manager Wayne Rooney’s final career goal. We could have reached squeaky bum time for City by now and Derby might be in need of some safety points.
Prediction: Draw
Sat April 17: Bournemouth (h)
Position: 6th
Current form: W-L-L-W-W
Last meeting: September 27 – Bournemouth 1 City 0
Summary: Cherries have picked up of late and have a run of home games which could boost confidence. This will, of course, be tough, but they are not the greatest travellers.
Prediction: Home win
Tue April 20: Watford (h)
Position: 3rd
Current form: W-W-W-L-W
Last meeting: December 26 – Watford 1 City 0
Summary: Watford could well be City’s closest rivals by the time they meet. In pretty good form at the moment, but if both teams stay on track as they are now, this could be an absolute monster of a game which requires some fence-sitting.
Prediction: Draw
Sat April 24: QPR (a)
Position: 17th
Current form: W-W-D-L-L
Last meeting: December 29 – City 1 QPR 1
Summary: Much will depend on whether City desperately need three points by this stage (always assuming they remain on the current trajectory). Uneducated guess is that a point would still be more than acceptable.
Prediction: Draw
Sat May 1: Reading (h)
Position: 5th
Current form: W-L-L-W-W
Last meeting: December 16 – Reading 1 City 2
Summary: Been a fidgety 2021 for the Royals and only now have they won two games in a row – although frankly, they should be beating Rotherham and Blackburn. This ought to be winnable but, again, it depends whether anything has been finalised or not. Might have the added bonus of some fans in the ground for the final home game of the season.
Prediction: Win
Sat May 8: Barnsley (a)
Position: 7th
Current form: W-W-W-W-W
Last meeting: January 2 - City 1 Barnsley 0
Summary: Wouldn’t want to meet Barnsley on current form, especially if a lot is riding on this game. The hope is the result, for City, won’t matter, even though there is professional pride at not being beaten at stake. That should be the case... hence the next line...
Prediction: Away defeat