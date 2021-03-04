The road to glory - 12 games which will decide Norwich City's fate

Published: 6:00 PM March 4, 2021

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke and Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who thinks the Canaries are poles apart from the rest - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The least surprising words uttered after Norwich City’s win over Brentford on Wednesday came from Daniel Farke, responding to opposition manager Thomas Frank’s assertion that the Canaries would go unbeaten in their remaining 12 games.

“It doesn’t matter what he says. It is not a guarantee,” said the City boss after seeing his team go 10 points clear at the top.

Trouble is, Frank’s opinion was a teaser that was too good to resist, especially as City have now won six Championship games in a row..

So how about a look ahead?

Sat March 6: Luton (h)

Position: 13th

Current form: L-L-D-W-W

Last meeting: December 2 – Luton 3 City 1.

Summary: City have twice lost to the Hatters (3-1 in the EFL Cup to start the season). Seems Luton have a voodoo sign on them... there’s also that embarrassing FA Cup defeat at Carrow Road in 2013. City are a different beast at the moment, though.

Prediction: Draw





Max Aarons scores Norwich City's winner against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sun March 14: Sheff Weds (a)

Position: 23rd

Current form: L-L-L-L-L

Last meeting: December 5 – City 2 Wednesday 1.

Summary: Took two late goals to beat Wednesday earlier in the season but they are currently in a poor way, with five wins on the spin and needing the new manager bounce from Darren Moore.

Prediction: Away win





Wed March 17: Nottm Forest (a)

Position: 16th

Current form: L-W-W-D-L

Last meeting: December 9 – City 2 Forest 1

Summary: Chris Hughton has got a bit of form out of Forest, but they’re nowhere near as good as they perhaps ought to be.

Prediction: Away win





The only way is up for Norwich City's leading scorer Teemu Pukki, celebrating his goal at Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sat March 20 Blackburn (h)

Position: 15th

Current form: L-L-L-D-L

Last meeting: December 12 – Rovers 1 City 2

Summary: On a rotten run of form under Tony Mowbray after a good start to the season. Squad looks a bit aged.

Prediction: Home win





Fri April 2: Preston (a)

Position: 14th

Current form: L-L-D-W-L

Last meeting: September 19 – City 2 Preston 2

Summary: Another team not in great form after a decent start – won’t be helping any claims Alex Neil may have to the Celtic job. However, can’t forget a previous manager’s extra motivation...

Prediction: Draw.

Adam Idah was on target as Norwich won at Huddersfield in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mon April 5: Huddersfield (h)

Position: 19th

Current form: L-W-L-L-D

Last meeting: September 12 - Town 0 City 1

Summary: Been dreadful in 2021 with just one win – amazingly, a 4-1 demolition of Swansea (completing a double), so they have something about them. This will be in fans’ diaries as a game when City might be allowed some fans back into the ground...

Prediction: Draw





Sat April 10: Derby (a)

Position: 18th

Current form: W-L-W-D-L

Last meeting: October 3 – City 0 Derby 1

Summary: Surprise win at Carrow Road thanks to now-manager Wayne Rooney’s final career goal. We could have reached squeaky bum time for City by now and Derby might be in need of some safety points.

Prediction: Draw





Sat April 17: Bournemouth (h)

Position: 6th

Current form: W-L-L-W-W

Last meeting: September 27 – Bournemouth 1 City 0

Summary: Cherries have picked up of late and have a run of home games which could boost confidence. This will, of course, be tough, but they are not the greatest travellers.

Prediction: Home win





Tue April 20: Watford (h)

Position: 3rd

Current form: W-W-W-L-W

Last meeting: December 26 – Watford 1 City 0

Summary: Watford could well be City’s closest rivals by the time they meet. In pretty good form at the moment, but if both teams stay on track as they are now, this could be an absolute monster of a game which requires some fence-sitting.

Prediction: Draw





Sat April 24: QPR (a)

Position: 17th

Current form: W-W-D-L-L

Last meeting: December 29 – City 1 QPR 1

Summary: Much will depend on whether City desperately need three points by this stage (always assuming they remain on the current trajectory). Uneducated guess is that a point would still be more than acceptable.

Prediction: Draw





Sat May 1: Reading (h)

Position: 5th

Current form: W-L-L-W-W

Last meeting: December 16 – Reading 1 City 2

Summary: Been a fidgety 2021 for the Royals and only now have they won two games in a row – although frankly, they should be beating Rotherham and Blackburn. This ought to be winnable but, again, it depends whether anything has been finalised or not. Might have the added bonus of some fans in the ground for the final home game of the season.

Prediction: Win





Child's play for Emi Buendia after his winner against Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sat May 8: Barnsley (a)

Position: 7th

Current form: W-W-W-W-W

Last meeting: January 2 - City 1 Barnsley 0

Summary: Wouldn’t want to meet Barnsley on current form, especially if a lot is riding on this game. The hope is the result, for City, won’t matter, even though there is professional pride at not being beaten at stake. That should be the case... hence the next line...

Prediction: Away defeat



