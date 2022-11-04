Rotherham v Norwich ... a few things you might need to know

Turning the clock back to January, 2004: Darren Huckerby is fouled by Rotherham's Shaun Barker before getting up to score from the spot - followed, moments later, by a brawl as the players headed down the tunnel for half-time - Credit: Archant

Ahead of Norwich City’s trip to Rotherham, Chris Lakey takes a look at a few things you might need to know





So, Rotherham, how’s it going?

The Millers are 14th in the Championship table – and given that they have finished 23rd, 22nd, bottom and 21st in their last four Championship campaigns, you have to say that’s pretty comfortable. Condescending? Perhaps. Factual? Absolutely.

Managerial change

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor - Credit: PA

Paul Warne, a genuine son of Norfolk, had been in charge for almost six years before he got an offer from Derby County that he couldn’t turn down. He departed Rotherham in September, saying: “It seemed a really good opportunity and something we couldn't miss. It was a difficult decision. I am not saying it was easy. It wasn't. I found it really tough.”

In came Matt Taylor, who had been at Exeter. "In terms of where this club can go, we have seen smaller clubs than Rotherham in the Premier League," said Taylor, who last season took the Grecians to promotion to League One.

Has it worked out?

Taylor arrived at a club enjoying their best start to a second-tier season since the 1960s - they were eighth after nine games this season. Taylor has taken charge of eight games, winning two, drawing two and losing four. Rotherham are currently 14th in the table. The slip is perhaps no great surprise – managerial bounce most often happens when a team sacks its manager because of a lack of success, not loses one because the team is performing well. It will take a while for Taylor to get his message and methods across, but Wednesday night’s 3-2 defeat at leaders Burnley will have been a warning to their opponents – Rotherham were winning 2-1 at Turf Moor, but had a man sent off and then conceded twice in stoppage time.

Recent form

Rotherham: W-L-D-L-L (four points from possible 15)

Norwich: L-D-L-W-D (five points from possible 15)





Last time we met

2020-21

Championship

October 17, 2020

Rotherham 1 City 2

Ladapo 3 Thiekwe 68og, Hugill 90pen





February 20, 2021

City 1 Rotherham 0

Pukki 17

Anything else?

City have lost just once in their last 15 league meetings with Rotherham, a run that dates back to early 1982. They’ve won seven of those, including the last four, and drawn seven. The last defeat was in January 2017, when City were beaten 2-1 at the New York Stadium. The list of draws includes the infamous 4-4 in 2004 when Guy Branston and his manager Ronnie Moore were both sent off after a brawl in the Millmoor tunnel at half-time.

Millers dangerman

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene, right - Credit: PA

Chiedozie Ogbene

The Irishman has five goals in a dozen games this season. Returned from injury against Burnley on Wednesday and scored almost immediately. “When he runs at goal and puts players on the back foot he is a scary beast to look at,” said manager Matt Taylor.

Forecast

Formbook suggests City should get something so we’ll go along with that. They will have to work hard for it – 1-0 to the Canaries.



