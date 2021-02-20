'Best three points of the season' - City fans revel in crucial Millers win

Opinion

Published: 6:04 PM February 20, 2021

Norwich City's defensive resolve saw them keep another clean sheet against Rotherham. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a good afternoon's work for Norwich City as they moved seven points clear of their promotion rivals with a 1-0 win over Rotherham United.

Teemu Pukki netted his 15th goal of the season as Daniel Farke's side profited from defeats for Swansea and Brentford. Rotherham made it a competitive contest throughout by asserting their physicality onto the encounter, but City managed the game well to record another three points.

Christoph Zimmermann performed well alongside Grant Hanley, despite the towering German defender beginning the day on the bench. The on-loan Burnley defender reported back pain when arriving at Carrow Road earlier today before dropping out of the matchday squad altogether during the warm-up.

Daniel Farke felt his side should have made the scoreline more convincing in the opening period, with Mario Vrancic and Emi Buendia squandering opportunities to add their names to the scoresheet.

City head to struggling Birmingham hoping to continue their uplift in form and record three more points to continue their promotion push.

