Rumour mill: Canaries linked with Cameroonian defender

Norwich City have been linked with a move for Cameroonian defender Enzo Ebosse.

The 23-year-old is currently playing in Ligue 1 with SCO Angers.

But City, according to Football Insider, will face competition, with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest reportedly also interested, along with Huddersfield Town, the team they beat in the Championship play-off final last weekend.

Ebosse has a year remaining on his contract with Angers, so the French club may be tempted to cash in now rather than see his value decrease.

Left-back is Ebosse’s preferred position, but he spent much of last season playing as a left-sided defender in a back three.

That could put some pressure on City’s Ben Gibson, while boss Dean Smith also has Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and the returning Andrew Omobamidele on his books, with Sam Byram making a successful switch to a central defensive role towards the end of the season.



