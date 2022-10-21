Norwich City at Sheff Utd - a few things you need to know

Ben Godfrey heads for goal the last time City and Sheffield United locked horns - at Bramall Lane in March, 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City face a difficult trip to Sheffield United - who happen to be in a similar run of poor form - CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at the Blades





Manager

Paul Heckingbottom during his time at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

Paul Heckingbottom

The 45-year-old was well travelled as a player, his career including a season at Carrow Road. Was signed by Nigel Worthington in 2002, but started only seven games with eight appearances as a sub. Left for Bradford City and went on to amass more than 400 career appearances. Had spells in charge at Barnsley, Leeds, Hibs and now Sheffield United, having been interim manager before Slavisa Jokanovic was appointed last summer - and then replaced him 12 months ago.

How it’s going then?

Pretty good, although it’s been a struggle in recent games. The Blades aren’t short of goals – 24 in 15 games is only one short of Burnley and Bristol City. After losing their opening game at Watford they went 10 unbeaten. But they now haven’t won in their last five and have only two points from a possible 15. It’s seen them slip from the top spot to fourth in the table – a slide that’s not quite as bad as Norwich’s.

What do the fans think?

The problem isn't goals right now it's clean sheets. Time for Bash to come out me reckons. Also if Fleck is back I would bring him in for a bit of extra bite in midfield... and push Doyle higher up into one of the two attacking midfield positions – jono_t2000

Cries of Hecky being a Poundland coach are harsh; but he's never promoted a club to the Premiership, so no surprise nor condemnation if he doesn't achieve that with us – St Albans Blade

I don’t believe for a second the 9 goals we have conceded in our last 5 happen if we have a settled back line. All good and well moaning, but one of the reasons we bludgeoned teams in the first 10 was because teams were getting nowhere against our defence, losing the ball and having to sit back - HeySuthUTB

Last time we met

2019-20 (Premier League)

March 7, 2020

Sheff Utd 1 City 0

Sharp 36

December 8 2019

City 1 Sheff Utd 2

Tettey 27 Stevens 49, Baldock 52

Anything else?

Yanic Wildschut - City's match winner at Bramall Lane in September, 2017 - Credit: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd

The last time City brought anything home from Bramall Lane was in September 2017, when Yanic Wildschut scored the game’s only goal. Then Blades boss Chris Wilder was sent after kicking a ball at some Norwich water bottles. Post-game he ranted about City’s lack of time keeping (lack of) - they were late to the stadium. “There might be a bit of traffic around 1.30pm at a football stadium when about 28,000 are turning up. Do a little bit of homework and possibly set off 10 minutes earlier.”





Busy summer

Bit of a clear-out – David McGoldrick left to continue his twilight years at Derby. Oli Burke, Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset among some others who also departed. Probably the most notable signing was Newcastle’s experienced defender Ciaran Clark, on loan, although he has started only two games because of a hamstring injury. Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic came in from Malmo and has scored three goals.

Star performer

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie - Credit: PA

Oli McBurnie is top scorer with five goals in nine starts. He’s six foot two inches of uncompromising Scottish international who will make life as difficult as it can get for City’s central defenders, including international team-mate Grant Hanley. If City expose any soft underbelly, expected McBurnie to exploit it to the full.

Verdict

City haven’t been at the races recently and what’s worse is that you can’t see it getting better. The Blades have more about them, mentally. So we’re going 2-0 to the hosts.