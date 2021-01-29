City to sign former Villa keeper Nyland

Published: 2:07 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 2:12 PM January 29, 2021

Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland will become a Norwich City player in the next few days. - Credit: PA

Orjan Nyland is poised to become a Norwich City player before the January transfer window ends on Monday.

The Norwegian international is expected to complete his move over the weekend after further talks this week. The Canaries have been searching for goalkeeping reinforcements in the January window since Michael McGovern suffered a major hamstring injury in December.

Daniel Farke has made little secret of City's desire to recruit an understudy to Tim Krul. Academy keeper Dan Barden has impressed during his cameos, but City have clamoured for more experience as they continue their push towards the Premier League.

There had been concerns over the fitness of the Norweigan after he underwent back surgery in November but appears to have proven his physical condition to the Canaries hierarchy.

He made seven appearances for Aston Villa in the Premier League last season but mutually agreed to terminate his contract in the Midlands after falling down the pecking order.

The 30-year-old is yet to train with City keeper Tim Krul and some fine details need to be completed before his official unveiling. That could roll into Transfer Deadline Day on Monday.

Nyland will become the Canaries' second signing of the window after they secured the services of PAOK left-back Dimitris Giannoulis on a loan to buy deal.

Speaking in December to Norweigan outlet TV2, Nyland admitted he would be happy to be a second-choice as he continues to get himself back to full fitness: "For me, it's only in the first phase, until the summer, about getting into a team and training myself again and getting in shape.

Nyland made seven appearances in the Premier League last season. - Credit: PA

"If I can play games that way too, that's great. Then we take an evaluation for the summer around where you can possibly write a longer contract and get to play for several years and be the first goalkeeper," Nyland said.

Farke was coy on City's progress in their search for a goalkeeper in his press conference prior to tomorrow's clash with Middlesbrough at Carrow Road, but reiterated their desire to sign another option.

"The goalkeeper position is one where we will stay aware. It has eased up because Tim Krul is back and his Covid situation is done, the situation with his quad is done and Covid won't be a topic for him for the rest of the season.

"Daniel Barden has stepped up and been fantastic. If I had the guarantee that they would both go without injuries or illness then it would be no problem at all to go just with them two.

"I think we are in a position in the table where we have to show our responsibility," Farke said.

"There wouldn't be a problem if Daniel was ill for one or two gamedays, then we could just bring one of our academy options in and he could sit on the bench. If Tim missed one or two games then no worries, Daniel could play and he has proven that he can deliver on this level.

"We have to be prepared for the worst case. If there is an illness or injury for a handful of games, then we need to try everything to bring a proper option in. Let's see. If not, then we go with our lads.

"If there is an opportunity before the end of the window then we will go with it."