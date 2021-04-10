'Champagne on ice' - City set for Carrow Road celebration next week

Opinion

Published: 6:30 PM April 10, 2021

Norwich City are two points away from promotion. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's promotion party may have been halted after Swansea's victory over Millwall, but the Canaries can complete the job at Carrow Road against Bournemouth next weekend.

City require just two more points to secure their Premier League return after Saturday's victory over Derby County pushed them on to 90 points.

They have retained their 17-point lead over 3rd placed Brentford and sit eight points clear of Watford in second.

Kieran Dowell's stunning free-kick proved to be enough for the Canaries to leave Pride Park with all three points despite an unconvincing display against Wayne Rooney's battling Rams.

Derby did pose a threat on the counter, but Norwich displayed guile to keep their 18th clean sheet of the season.

The midweek win over Huddersfield Town may have been emphatic, but this will taste just as sweet for Daniel Farke and his side. It may not have been pretty, but it was a 'dirty 1-0' that adds three crucial points to the board.

The attentions of City supporters will turn to next weekend. A day that could turn out to be one to remember for everyone of a yellow and green persuasion.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans above and below