Opinion
'A horrible watch' - City fans deflated after goalless draw with Millwall
There have been very few points during this season where frustration has been the overriding emotion for Norwich City supporters.
Tuesday's fixture against Millwall was one of them. City lacked cutting edge in the final third and failed to assert their dominance on a Millwall team that have become draw specialists in the Championship this season.
The Canaries' are currently in somewhat of a dip. They are without a goal in their last three matches in all competitions and are now preparing for a massive fixture against Swansea City on Friday evening.
However, this was City's fourth clean sheet in five matches, they managed to record another point and remain five points clear at the top of the Championship table. Although both Brentford and Swansea have games in hand.
Daniel Farke has plenty to ponder as City prepare to travel to South Wales on Friday.
- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters above and below
