City players and fans celebrate promotion on social media

Connor Southwell

Published: 11:29 PM April 17, 2021   
The Norwich players and backroom staff celebrate promotion back to the Premier League at the end of

City stars Todd Cantwell, Oliver Skipp and Max Aarons celebrate promotion. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City players and supporters painted social media yellow and green as they celebrated promotion back to the Premier League.












Despite a defeat to Bournemouth at Carrow Road, the players and staff took to the pitch to enjoy the moment. 

Emi Buendia's early goal was impressive, but Dimitris Giannoulis' first-half red card titled the balance of the fixture, with Bournemouth allowed to assume control from there. As fireworks were left off outside the ground, the final whistle provided a moment for City's stars to celebrate. 

Some fans congregated outside Carrow Road to join the celebrations, with City forced to celebrate behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Striker Jordan Hugill was seen kicking balls out of the stadium, Kenny McLean was celebrating in his pants and Ben Gibson was waving his crutches in the air. Those celebrations will undoubtedly continue into the night. 

- Read the reaction to the promotion celebrations above and below












