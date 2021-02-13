Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Just what the doctor ordered' - City silence critics with emphatic Stoke win

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:50 PM February 13, 2021    Updated: 5:55 PM February 13, 2021
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia inspired a much improved attacking performance for Norwich City as they beat Stoke 4-1. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Many questions were asked of Norwich City after their disappointing defeat to Swansea last week, but they silenced their doubters with a free-flowing performance against an experienced Stoke side.












Michael O'Neill's men have only been beaten twice on the road this season, against Watford and Brentford, but the Canaries put them to the sword as an Emi Buendia inspired performance saw them reclaim top spot.

Prior to this fixture, Farke's side were three games both without a goal and a win, their lead at the top of the table diminished and the noise on social media was increasing in volume. Stuart Webber looked to calm supporters early this week by conducting interviews with local press, but City's performance will have steadied any growing nerves. 

The Canaries next four fixtures come against sides currently sitting in the bottom five of the table before a crunch match against Brentford at Carrow Road on March 3. 

- Read the reaction to a very pleasing Norwich win above and below












