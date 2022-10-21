Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Turn back the clock to 1968 for this Norwich City game against Southampton

Ben Craske

Published: 5:45 PM October 21, 2022
NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

Rewind to October 16, 1968 and relive Norwich City's home game against Southampton.

Today we are taking a trip down memory lane and visiting Carrow Road in the late 1960s.

These old photos from our archive show the lower league Canaries trying to claim the scalp of Southampton in the League Cup.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

City famously won the competition, when it was a two-legged final against Rochdale, in 1962. But there was no Carrow Road giant-killing against the "smooth-as-silk" Saints.

After conceding two goals in 25 minutes, the hosts never looked like they would get back into the game and lost 4-0.

Individually the team played well but ultimately they could not break down Southampton's defence.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

The Norwich City vs Southampton match report published on October 17, 1968.

The Norwich City vs Southampton match report published on October 17, 1968.

Summarising Norwich City's performance, our reporter at the time concluded:

"They were simply beaten by an even better side from an even better Division and there is no disgrace in that, only a realisation that the gap between the two sections seems to be wider than ever." 

Match facts

Attendance: 25,309

Lineup:

  • Kevin Keelan
  • Clive Payne
  • Alan Black
  • Fred Sharpe
  • Dave Stringer
  • Terry Anderson
  • Kenny Foggo
  • Neil O'Donnell
  • John Manning 
  • Hugh Curran 
  • Charlie Crickmore 
  • Sub: Gerry Howshall

Final score: Norwich City 0 - Southampton 4

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.

NCFC 0 vs 4 Southampton. 16.10.1968.


