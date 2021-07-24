'He is going to be a top, top player'- City star on Gilmour

Published: 6:00 AM July 24, 2021

Billy Gilmour is destined for a career at the top, according to his Norwich City team-mate Ben Gibson - Credit: Ian Burt

Ben Gibson believes Norwich City can help loan star Billy Gilmour reach the top of the footballing ladder.

City pulled off a coup when Chelsea agreed to send their talented young midfielder to Carrow Road for a season-long loan.

The Norwich City ethos as well as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s relationship with Daniel Farke - they worked together at German giants Borussia Dortmund – helped seal the deal.

Gibbs has seen first hand during pre-season how well the Scotland international has settled in at Colney.

"Really, really happy that Billy has signed – you can see straight away the talent that he has,” said the City defender.

“More important than that he’s a good lad, he has fitted straight in.

“We are an easy group to get on with as long as you work hard, and that’s certainly what he does, so really looking forward to building a relationship on and off the pitch with Billy this season.

“There is no doubt he is going to be a top, top player but hopefully we can be a part of that development and help him along his way, no doubt he will help us massively this season as well.”

Gilmour was on the fringes of the Chelsea team last season, having moved south from Rangers in 2017. But the 20-year-old was the outstanding performer for Scotland in their Euro 2020 draw with England at Wembley, and despite his youth, Gibson can already see the development in progress.

“His temperament, his attitude seems absolutely top class,” said Gibson.

Billy Gilmour - settling in well at Norwich City following his loan switch from Chelsea - Credit: Ian Burt

“I have no question marks at all - I think it will turn out to be a great signing. It is nice to know a player like that comes in who just fits in seamlessly – he’s going to be great.

“There’s no doubting his technical ability and his quality, he has shown that numerous times and if that wasn’t there he wouldn’t be in the reckoning at Chelsea, but as a lad and as a person he has fitted straight in so no doubt he will go from strength to strength here.”

Gibson also is technically a newcomer to Carrow Road – after 26 loan starts in the Championship-winning season, promotion triggered a permanent move from Burnley, although his campaign was cut short by an ankle injury.

"It’s important to be settled,” said the 28-year-old, in an interview with Talksport.

“To play your best football you need a home. You need to be valued and feel part of something and I have certainly found that here.

“The loan came with an obligation to buy if we got up and when we achieved that it was really straightforward on what was going to happen so delighted to be here. Signed a three-year deal and it’s hopefully going to be another big year for the club when we can achieve something even more special.”

The moment Ben Gibson's season came to a premature end as he picks up an ankle injury against Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Injury saw him play no part in the final eight games of the season, but Gibson is working his way back to fitness.

“It’s going well, working really hard, worked hard throughout the summer,” he said. “I am back training with the team so really pleased to be back on the grass and now it’s just a case of building up that match fitness, getting some minutes in the friendlies, ready to go for the big kick-off.

“You get so many ups and downs in your career, but the up of winning the league, getting promoted, we had done a lot of the hard work, they are the moments you want to savour and enjoy with the team, they’re the moments you remember no doubt when you look back on your career.

Injury didn't stop Ben Gibson joining in with City's Championship title-winning celebrations - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I was unfortunate to miss out on a couple of those moments but I made sure I remained part of it and I stayed around the group and just delighted for myself and for everyone involved with the football club. It was quite a remarkable feat we achieved last year.”

The job now is staying in the top flight and shedding the ’yo-yo club’ label.

“People will write us off because that has been labelled at the football club in the past,” Gibson said.

“However, we think we have got something different to offer, we think we put that in place last year, albeit the Premier League is a completely different level, a different standard and we will need a lot more than we needed last year, but we will quietly believe in what we do and the structure that is in place and our principles and our beliefs and we will make sure that we give everything, so that that is enough.

“If we stay in the Premier League at the end of this season no doubt it’s been a great season.”